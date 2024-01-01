Why isn’t Below Deck Med on tonight, and when will it return? That’s the question on Below Deck Med fans’ minds as the show continues to be off Bravo’s schedule.

It’s been two weeks since a new episode of Below Deck Med aired and left quite a cliffhanger.

Max Salvador walked away from Captain Sandy Yawn after she called him a liar.

The captain also ordered the deckhand to apologize to her – something he flat-out refused.

Aside from the Max drama, Kyle Viljoen and Haleigh Gorman were both sick, leaving the crew short-handed again.

Now, Below Deck Med fans are anxiously waiting for Season 8 to return for the final few episodes.

Why isn’t Below Deck Med on tonight?

The holiday season has put Below Deck Med on hiatus while Bravo airs other programming. It should come as no surprise the network wouldn’t air new episodes on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

Instead of a new Below Deck Med episode, Bravo has kicked off 2024 with a movie marathon. The Harry Potter franchise has taken over Bravo airwaves for the day, preempting the hit yachting show.

The good news is that the wait for Season 8 of Below Deck Med to return is almost over.

When will Below Deck Med return?

On Monday, January 8, Below Deck Med will be back, picking up right where things left off. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, spoilers reveal Captain Sandy tries to smooth things over with Max.

Kyle stirs the pot when he complains to the repeat charter guests about his season. Aside from Kyle stirring the pot, Lara Du Preez becomes the next crew member to head to the hospital.

Yes, not only is Haleigh down and out, but Lara is, too, leaving the deck team in dire straits. It’s been a sick season for the crew, with Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder recently weighing in on the hot topic.

Once Below Deck Med is back, only a few episodes will be left in the season. The finale will air before the end of January, with a reunion show to follow.

Well, hopefully, a reunion show will take place because there’s a lot to unpack. However, not having a reunion has become the norm in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was the only reunion held in 2023 despite Below Deck Adventure, the OG Below Deck, and Below Deck Down Under all airing.

Are you ready for Below Deck Med to return?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.