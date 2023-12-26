Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Luka Brunton as bosun amid Below Deck Med Season 8 drama

Captain Sandy Yawn has been opening up about Below Deck Med Season 8 as the show begins to wind down.

It’s been quite a season for Below Deck Med, and some fans are ready for the show to be over.

The crew chaos has been at an all-time high, especially regarding the interior team.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Sandy recently defended Kyle Viljoen and his behavior on the show.

Now Captain Sandy has shared her thoughts on Luka Brunton as a bosun as they butt heads on-screen.

The captain has also shed light on who from her current Below Deck Med crew she would like to work with again.

Captain Sandy Yawn weighs in on Below Deck Med’s bosun Luka Brunton

Luka didn’t want to take on the bosun role, but he has stepped up. Luka has had some issues, like with scheduling, which has caused Captain Sandy to scold him a few times.

Despite their issues, Captain Sandy sang Luka’s praises when she was speaking with Us Weekly.

“Let’s remember Luka had never been a bosun before. Luka did the best he could given the circumstances that he was thrown into — as far as I’m concerned. He did me a favor and he rose to the occasion. He has the respect of his deck team and it’s a learning curve,” she expressed.

The Bravo personality admitted Luka had some things to learn, and he did. One of those things was understanding the seriousness of his mistakes.

“He had to learn [when] I got upset [with him] and he needed to see the severity of why. We all make mistakes, and when you feel the severity of that mistake or not knowing, you make sure that you understand and learn what not to do next time. I didn’t become a captain without making mistakes,” Captain Sandy shared with the outlet.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy reveals Season 8 crew members she would work with again

Every year, the captain gets asked which of her current crew members she would like to work with again on Below Deck Med. Captain Sandy revealed that even with Lily Davison being a green stew and Max Salvador having some struggles, she would work with them.

There is only one person from Below Deck Med Season 8 that Captain Sandy wouldn’t work with again: Ruan Irving. Captain Sandy told Us Weekly that she can’t trust him, and Below Deck Med fans know once the captain’s trust is broken, a crew member is done.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in the season as Captain Sandy Yawn and the Mustique crew get ready to say goodbye. Be sure to tune in to see how it all ends.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.