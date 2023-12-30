Below Deck Med Season 8 has been one for the books, with drama being front and center on the hit Bravo show.

The Mustique crew led by Captain Sandy Yawn brought chaos to the yacht, especially Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder.

Each week there seems to be more fights than laughter with this group.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers reveal Max Salvador has Captain Sandy and Luka Brunton riled up with his drama.

Chief stew Tumi Mhlongo recently let Below Deck Med fans know the funner side of being on reality television.

Despite what plays out on-screen, Tumi’s sharing not everything is as it seems with the crew.

Tumi Mhlongo shares Below Deck Med behind-the-scenes fun

Taking to Instagram, Tumi shared a carousel of photos of her time on Below Deck Med Season 8. Tumi kicked off the series with a selfie of her and deckhand Haleigh Gorman, who fans don’t see nearly enough of on the show.

Two group shots featured Kyle, Luka, and Lara Du Preez in a van on a crew night out. Max made the cut, too, in a funny picture that had him with a camera.

It was smiles all around for the Mustique crew, with Lily Davison getting in on the action in some shots.

“BTS dump 📸 Constant chaos with this bunch 🤍 As crazy as the season looks, there was a lot of fun fun moments especially the car rides, which I WISH I could post but definitely not kid friendly,” was the caption on the IG post.

Below Deck Med stars respond to Tumi Mhlongo’s post

A couple of familiar faces showed up in the comments section of Tumi’s Instagram post to gush over the pictures and the chief stew.

Haleigh had a couple of replies for Tumi. One gave Tumi props as a chief stew that turned into a love vest between the two women.

The second comment from Haleigh revealed she’s up to do another reality TV show with Tumi, just not Below Deck Med.

Lily and Lara also responded to the post using simple heart emojis.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med is almost over, and hopefully, fans will see more of the lighter side of the hit-yachting show. The drama will for sure be front and center until the very end.

Plus, another crew member gets sick, forcing Captain Sandy to have her leave the yacht immediately and the crew to be another man down.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.