Below Deck Med spoilers: Captain Sandy meddles, grumpy Max, Kyle whines to charter guests, and Luka’s dilemma

Below Deck Med spoilers reveal the fallout of Max Salvador walking away from Captain Sandy Yawn as she scolds him is front and center.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med has been rocky at best, but the most recent episode ended on quite a cliffhanger.

Max was hangry because there wasn’t the food he wanted, leading Captain Sandy to call him a liar.

When the captain demanded Max say he was sorry, he snapped back “No” before walking away.

Bravo has given Below Deck Med fans a sneak peek at the next episode of the hit yachting show.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Things pick up right where they left off, and that’s not the only drama going down on the Mustique yacht.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn meddles, and Max Salvador needs a break

In true Captain Sandy fashion, she follows Max to try to smooth things over with him. The Frenchman says he does not want to eat pasta while calling her out for saying he is a liar.

Captain Sandy reiterates he lied before a flip of the scene has her in a confessional, declaring she will not tolerate lying or insubordination. However, when she’s back with Max, Captain Sandy cuts him some slack and vows to find him food.

Later, Max finally gets fed properly, lifting his spirits slightly. Bosun Luka Brunton gives Max a break, hoping it helps Max’s irritability, but it doesn’t. Instead, Max complains as Lara Du Preez wakes him to go on a guest excursion, per Luka.

Fed up with Max, Lara decides to let him rest. The move doesn’t fly with Luka or Lara, who go off about Max’s attitude.

When not dealing with Max, Luka has Captain Sandy butting into his personal life after he receives a text from Katie Flood. Captain Sandy teases Luka that he likes Katie, even though he insists they are just friends.

Luka, via a confessional, isn’t thrilled with Captain Sandy’s meddling, especially given his current boatmance with Jessika Asai.

Kyle Viljoen whines to charter guests on Below Deck Med

Meanwhile, Kyle Viljoen finally surfaces to chat with charter guest Billy and his pals. The guests ask Kyle about the charter season, which leads him to whine about how stressed he has been.

Several flashbacks showcase the drama that Kyle basically caused himself. However, Kyle shares a different story with the guests again, playing the victim. This leads Billy to complain about chef Jack Luby and his cooking.

Below Deck Med fans have already sounded off on Kyle and the latest group of charter guests. Undoubtedly, viewers will have much more to say about both topics.

It should surprise no one that Kyle does not defend the chef. Kyle informs Tumi Mhlongo that the guests have spoken to him about the food. The chief stew is over the guests.

Not everything is drama and chaos in the teaser video. Lily Davison kills it in laundry and cabins, finally earning praise from the chief stew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s been a schedule change for Below Deck Med, with the show taking a holiday break. Therefore, Below Deck Med fans have a bit of a wait to see what happens with Max and to see the rest of Billy’s charter play out.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.