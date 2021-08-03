Why did Greg Grippo eliminate himself after professing his love for Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette?

Greg Grippo shocked Bachelor Nation by professing his love for Katie Thurston and then, leaving her and the show behind. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation was shocked after realizing the rumors that circulated about the August 2 episode of The Bachelorette were true: Greg Grippo eliminated himself from the reality dating series after professing his love for lead Katie Thurston.

The Bachelorette had teased this scenario for weeks.

Their conversation reportedly centered around the fact that Greg felt he needed some assurance from Katie that he was the one or that she would pick him.

Even Katie admitted she was “falling for him” more than once, Greg could not understand why she was still involved with other men and had a hard time watching Katie interact with his competition, Blake Moynes, during their one-on-one date.

Greg’s reaction shocked viewers, considering thus far, the show showcased the New Jersey native positively.

The couple’s one-on-one date was an homage to Greg’s East Coast roots and included pork roll sandwiches, a tandem bike ride, a basketball game, a surfing experience, and rain machines.

The Bachelorette Hometowns started off on the right foot

Katie met Greg’s family and told Greg’s mother that he was safe for one more week of competition and guaranteed he would receive a rose.

She also saw how connected he was to his sister, who participated via video chat, and his nieces and nephews, who said hello to their uncle during the call.

During this time, Greg told his family that he knew Katie was the woman for him, even though she had not told him she loved him yet. He also said he wanted reassurance from her before proposing.

Greg’s mother opened up to Katie and said she was the first person to bring out the happier side of her son, which had been missing since his father passed.

She then told Greg she loved to see him this happy.

Katie Thurston was brought to tears

After their special date, Katie and Greg had a heartfelt conversation where he told her how strongly he felt for her and that he had never been this happy.

Greg Grippo cried during his confrontation with Katie Thurston. Pic credit: ABC

Katie replied, “I just love looking at you.”

This prompted Greg to become visibly upset.

Katie Thurston realized that Greg Grippo wanted to leave The Bachelorette for good. Pic credit: ABC

Katie asked what was wrong and told Greg to hang in there because they were so close to the end and it would all be worth it, adding that she already knew he was already getting a rose that week.

He told her he couldn’t stay if he didn’t have assurance she would pick him. She feared he was losing faith in their relationship and wanted to give up, but he just wanted to know where he stood with her. He told her he deserved more than she’d given him, and he wasn’t happy anymore, and he left.

This prompted Katie to rush back to her suite at the show’s New Mexico hotel and lock herself in the bathroom. Series host Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke with Katie and asked what she wanted: a flight booked home.

Has Greg left for good? Will he return for the show’s final episode or the recap, After The Final Rose?

