Who wins Survivor 46? Here are the odds

The Survivor 46 season has begun, with 18 new players battling for the $1 million prize.

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky got voted off on the season premiere. His style of quitting challenges was his undoing.

That left 17 people in the running to become the latest Sole Survivor. And now some oddsmakers are predicting a winner.

It’s important to point out that the Survivor 46 winner has already been decided. The season was filmed last year in Fiji.

This means people already know who makes it to that final vote of the Survivor 46 jury. But Survivor fans don’t know who it is yet.

So, who has the best odds of becoming the Survivor 46 winner? Let’s take a look below.

Survivor 46 winner odds released

Betting odds for the Survivor 46 winner have been released. The information comes from BetCarolina.

According to them, the site “developed hypothetical odds for who will outwit, outplay and outlast the competition as the sole survivor and the winner of Survivor 46.”

So ,who has the best odds of becoming the Survivor 46 winner?

The site gives Hunter McKnight from the Nami Tribe the best odds. Hunter is a 28-year-old chemistry teacher from French Camp, MS. They give him a 12.5 percent chance at winning.

Tevin Davis and Kenzie Petty received an 11.1 percent chance of winning Survivor 46. Tevin is a 24-year-old actor and musician from Goochland, VA, while Kenzie is a 29-year-old hairstylist and salon owner from Charlotte, NC.

Following them are Ben Katzman and Soda Thompson with a 9.1 percent chance at winning. Ben is a 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL, while Soda is a 27-year-old camp director and special education teacher from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

Does the site know some key information already? Is Hunter McKnight the favorite to win Survivor 46? Stay tuned to find out.

Below is a breakdown of the odds for each remaining Survivor 46 cast member.

The Survivor 46 winner odds. Pic credit: BetCarolina

