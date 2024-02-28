Survivor 46 has arrived, and here is a look at the tribes.

There are 18 fresh faces on the new Survivor season, with filming done in Fiji. Yes, Fiji, again.

Host Jeff Probst is back, and he teased some “vicious” moments from these players.

The first episode airs on Wednesday, February 28. It’s a two-hour premiere to introduce everyone.

Having bonus footage on the first night is a nice treat for the fans. According to the Survivor 46 television schedule, they are doing it again in Week 2.

CBS released the first 12 minutes early, allowing everyone to see what’s up with Season 46.

The Survivor 46 cast: Here are the tribes

Yanu, Siga, and Nami are the three Survivor 46 tribes. They compete in a challenge when they first hit the beach in Fiji.

The opening challenge can set a tone because getting an advantage on the first day can lead to a tribe succeeding at Immunity Challenges.

Yanu Tribe

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky, Kenzie Veurink, Bhanu Gopal, Tiffany Ervin, Q Burdette, and Jessica “Jess” Chong are in the Yanu Tribe. they are dressed in purple in the photo below.

Yanu Tribe on Survivor 46. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Here are the Yanu Tribe bios:

David Jelinsky: A 22-year-old slot machine sales specialist from Las Vegas, NV.

Kenzie Petty: A 29-year-old hairstylist and salon owner from Charlotte, NC.

Bhanu Gopal: A 41-year-old IT professional originally from India.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin: A 33-year-old visual artist from Elizabeth, NJ.

Quintavius “Q” Burdette: A 29-year-old realtor originally from Senatobia, MS.

Jessica “Jess” Chong: A 37-year-old software engineer from San Francisco, CA.

Siga Tribe

Moriah Gaynor, Tim Spicer, Maria Gonzalez, Charlie Davis, Jem Hussain-Adams, and Ben Katzman are in the Siga Tribe. They are shown wearing green in the photo below.

Siga Tribe on Survivor 46. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Here are the Siga Tribe bios:

Moriah Gaynor: A 28-year-old program coordinator from San Diego, CA.

Tim Spicer: A 31-year-old college coach from Atlanta, GA.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez: A 48-year-old physical therapist and parent coach from Dallas, TX.

Charlie Davis: A 26-year-old law student from Manchester-By-The-Sea, MA.

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams: A 32-year-old international brand mentor originally from South America.

Ben Katzman: A 31-year-old musician from Miami, FL.

Nami Tribe

Soda Thompson, Hunter McKnight, Tevin Davis, Liz Wilcox, Randen Montalvo, and Venus Vafa are on the Nami Tribe. They get to wear orange.

Nami Tribe on Survivor 46. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Here are the Nami Tribe bios:

Sodasia “Soda” Thompson: A 27-year-old camp director and special education teacher from Lake Hopatcong, NJ.

Hunter McKnight: A 28-year-old chemistry teacher from French Camp, MS.

Tevin Davis: A 24-year-old actor and musician from Goochland, VA.

Liz Wilcox: A 35-year-old e-mail marketing specialist from Orlando, FL.

Randen Montalvo: A 41-year-old aerospace technician from Orlando, FL.

Venus Vafa: A 24-year-old data analyst from Toronto, ON.

Here is the Survivor 46 episode schedule. It all begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, February 28.

Jeff Probst also addressed bad news about the Survivor auction.

Survivor 46 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.