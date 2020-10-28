Who wins Big Brother All-Stars 2020? A look at finale night for BB22 cast

The Big Brother All-Stars 2020 winner gets revealed to the fans on Wednesday night, with that houseguest walking away with a $500,000 prize.

The final decision is in the hands of the BB22 jury, but it seems pretty clear who has the advantage when it comes to the final three houseguests.

Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, and Nicole Franzel are ready for the big night, but there is still one more challenge left to play.

That challenge will dictate who becomes the final Head of Household and who they take with them to the final two.

Who wins Big Brother All-Stars 2020?

If Cody is in the final two, he is going to become the Big Brother Season 22 winner. He has dominated competitions and worked his way to the end with the best resume in the house.

Nicole and Enzo don’t have anything that they can really say or do that would make their resumes comparable to what Cody has done this season.

Still, Nicole has been practicing her answers and speech to the BB22 jury. We have some video of her doing it on the Big Brother live feeds.

The only outlier would be if there are bitter jury members ready to vote against Cody no matter what. When it comes to understanding the game, though, it seems like this group of nine people on the BB22 jury wouldn’t go that route.

If Nicole finds a way to win the final HOH and decides to take Enzo with her, things could get a whole lot more interesting. That’s where the finale night might get a bit more exciting for the viewers at home.

We have a breakdown of who has won the most competitions this summer, and it shows how close the resumes are for Nicole and Enzo. Enzo leads in HOH wins 2-1, they each have a POV win, Enzo won a Safety Suite, and Nicole won a Luxury Competition.

If we add in Nicole winning Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, then it makes things look even closer. But that ridiculous Luxury Competition may have been one of the worst challenges in the history of the show. We aren’t really counting it.

After finding their play pretty equal, it would come down to the social games of Enzo and Nicole. They would need friends on the jury and they would have to hope that relationships from outside of the house help them along.

Who wins Big Brother All-Stars between Enzo and Nicole could indeed come down to the answers that they give on finale night, especially for people who are still waiting to see a big game move.

Would eliminating Cody be that big game move to put Nicole over the top? We think so. But what would Christmas Abbott, Cody Calafiore, and Daniele Donato do if they had to choose? They might just pick Enzo to win it all.

Big Brother 22 season finale

The last episode of the season comes on Wednesday, October 28 at 9/8c. It’s going to be a two-hour installment of the show and there will be a lot of ground to cover for host Julie Chen Moonves.

Hopefully, we get to see more of the first five people who were sent home, because their segment in the last episode was a lot of fun.

Big Brother 22 concludes Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.