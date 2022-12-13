Captain Lee exited Below Deck due to health issues. Pic credit: Bravo

Who replaces Captain Lee on Below Deck? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking after Captain Lee Rosbach revealed to his crew that he was leaving the show just as Season 10 got started.

Captain Lee had back surgery right before filming began for the milestone season of the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck viewers have watched him struggle to get around the St. David yacht during the first three episodes.

Last night’s episode ended with the cliffhanger that Captain Lee has decided it’s best for his health and the crew if he exits the yacht.

The news left tears in his crew’s eyes, especially chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender, who have worked with the stud of the sea before.

As Below Deck viewers reel from the news that the OG captain won’t finish the season, the question of his replacement has heated up.

Who replaces Captain Lee on Below Deck Season 10?

The rumor mill has been running ramped since last winter when filming occurred and Captain Lee had to leave the season early because of a medical issue.

When those rumors began, there was also speculation that Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn was coming in to finish out the season after photos of her aboard the yacht were briefly leaked.

Captain Lee reached out to another captain ahead of his exit announcement, adding fuel to the fire that Captain Sandy was his replacement. It would make sense, especially since she’s already part of the Below Deck franchise.

Thanks to the Instagram fan account @belowdeckaverage, it has been confirmed Captain Sandy will replace Captain Lee. An Instagram Story from the account has the description of the episode on January 2, 2023, and Captain Sandy’s name is mentioned.

Below Deck fans weigh in on Captain Sandy Yawn taking over

Twitter was ablaze after Below Deck ended with Captain Lee’s news, with viewers taking to the social media platform to weigh in on the possibility of Captain Sandy Yawn taking over next week.

Several users were not pleased with the idea of Captain Sandy showing up on Below Deck and didn’t hold back their thoughts on the subject.

It wasn’t all bad, though. One user was intrigued to see how Captain Sandy will deal with Camille Lamb and her lack of work ethic.

Honestly I can't wait for Camille to try to continue her inadequate work ethic with captain sandy 😂😂 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/NClPzYWOJu — Natty S. (@NattyNiGhT) December 13, 2022

In a few days, Below Deck fans will know for sure who takes over for Captain Lee Rosbach as he leaves the St. David crew in new hands.

Will you watch if Captain Sandy does replace Captain Lee?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.