Who made the Top 10 in The Voice playoffs?

Kim Cruse singing for a spot in the top ten. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice Season 22 contestants sang it out in Monday night’s second round of playoffs, but who made the cut?

The coveted top ten was announced during Tuesday night’s results show, and America decided who continued and who went home.

Before the top nine were announced, Blake Shelton and his team kicked off the show with a down-home musical performance of Glenn Campbell’s classic country song, Southern Nights.

This week’s results came when host, Carson Daly, called the 13 contestants to the stage to announce the top nine performers from Monday night’s voting round.

The favorites automatically go through to perform next week, and the bottom four have to perform in an instant save Wild Card round, where America votes to save one performer for the number ten spot.

After a suspenseful moment, Carson announced that the top three votes went to Justin Aaron (Team Gwen), Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake), and Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend).

After the break, Carson announced that the next three saved by America were Bodie (Team Blake), Morgan Myles (Team Camila), and Rowan Grace (Team Blake).

Camila Cabello and her team then performed a rendition of the Turtle’s song Happy Together, before Carson announced the last three contestants saved in Monday night’s performance: Kim Cruse (Team Legend), Brayden Lape (Team Blake), and Parijita Bastola (Team Legend).

The final four contestants sing for their lives in the Wild Card round

First up in the Wild Card round, vying for an instant save, was Team Camila’s Eric Who, performing another ballad, The Climb by Miley Cyrus.

Coach Camila saved Eric last week and, once again, reminded the singer that America fell in love with his personality.

Next was Alyssa Wiltrado from Team Gwen, singing Billie Eilish’s song Ocean Eyes. Despite the circumstance, Alyssa looked adorable in pink and seemed comfortable in her last-chance performance.

Following Alyssa was Team Camila’s Devix, turning the volume up a notch with the rock tune When You Were Young by The Killers.

Devix had a solid performance on Monday night, so it was surprising to see him in the bottom four.

The last performance was the soulful Kique, from Team Gwen, singing The Weeknd’s song Earned It. His voice glided between the highs and lows like magic.

Who did America save for the final ten spot?

America voted in the instant save round for the best performance out of the four Wild Card contestants.

After a very intense build-up, Carson announced the number 10 spot went to Kique from Team Gwen!

Kique definitely “earned it” with his stellar vocal performance, but it was still sad to see Devix, Alyssa, and Eric go home, ending their chance to win this season.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.