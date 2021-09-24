Who is the richest Teen Mom OG star and how did they get their money?

Which Teen Mom OG cast member is the wealthiest of all time? Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Teen Mom OG has certainly earned their fair share of cash between filming the show and other ventures, so which cast member is the wealthiest and how did she earn her wealth?

Teen Mom OG has seen quite a few changes in its cast over the years, but some of the most famous faces came from Season 1.

The long-running MTV show introduced fans to Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, and Amber Portwood — three of the most recognizable and successful moms from Teen Mom OG — during Season 1.

Bristol Palin also made a brief appearance on the show, only to be replaced by Mackenzie McKee. Cheyenne Floyd later joined the cast as well, alongside the current cast.

Currently, the Teen Mom OG cast consists of Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee and Amber Portwood.

So, of the moms who have been a part of the OG cast, which one has earned the most money?

Farrah Abraham is the richest Teen Mom OG cast member

Although she wasn’t exactly a fan-favorite, Farrah Abraham has earned herself the title of the richest Teen Mom OG cast member of all time.

Farrah was an original cast member on 16 and Pregnant before graduating to Teen Mom OG and filming until 2018.

Farrah parted ways with MTV after they discovered she was working in the adult film industry and gave her the decision to walk away from the show or continue filming porn — Farrah chose to walk away from Teen Mom OG.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Farrah’s current net worth is estimated at $1 million, though it seems it ought to be much higher than that, based off her varied pursuits.

The 30-year-old mom of one has dabbled in many different business ventures, earning her the title of the richest Teen Mom OG cast member.

How has Farrah Abraham earned her wealth?

In 2012, Farrah authored a New York Times best-selling memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended, selling over 500,000 copies.

The following year, Farrah released a sex tape (although she originally denied it) called Farrah Abraham: Backdoor Teen Mom and earned nearly a million dollars off it by selling the rights to Vivid Entertainment.

Farrah also receives royalties from her sex tape as part of an arrangement she made with Vivid Entertainment.

The Teen Mom OG star also earned $300,000 for her appearance on Season 2 of Ex on the Beach, another MTV reality TV show.

Farrah earned a good chunk of her money from her appearances on Teen Mom OG, filming over 30 episodes, spanning nine seasons, at $30,000 per episode.

That puts Farrah’s gross earnings well over $1 million based off her Teen Mom OG appearances alone.

When MTV let Farrah go in 2018 due to her involvement with the adult entertainment industry, she sued their parent company, Viacom, for $5 million claiming they “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes.”

According to The Blast, Farrah earned an undisclosed lump sum from the lawsuit in which she claimed she was sex-shamed.

Farrah continued to earn money in the adult entertainment industry via webcam recordings, appearances at strip clubs and selling sex toys (some even modeled after her own anatomy).

Farrah has also owned several businesses, including a line of Mom and Me Foods, a frozen yogurt shop, a children’s clothing line named after her daughter Sofia, and a myriad of other now-defunct businesses.

Although Teen Mom OG fans weren’t exactly fond of Farrah Abraham, she has been wise when it comes to earning money off her fame.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, adding to her fortune is Farrah’s appearance on the upcoming Teen Mom spinoff retreat show.

Farrah has already brought the drama, causing a fight that turned physical upon her arrival at the spinoff retreat house. If Farrah’s addition to the spinoff cast boosts ratings for the Teen Mom franchise, that will certainly add to her bank account as well.

