Who is the richest Teen Mom 2 star and how did they get their money?

Who is the wealthiest Teen Mom 2 cast member?

The stars of Teen Mom 2 have earned quite a bit of money over the years, but the richest of all of them may surprise you.

Jenelle Evans is one of two original cast members who no longer appears on the long-running show Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle was fired — after filming 12 seasons with Teen Mom 2 — when MTV discovered her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog.

Chelsea Houska left the franchise after the conclusion of the 10th season and announced her departure during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Kail Lowry and Leah Messer are the other two veterans from the Teen Mom 2 cast, along with Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones, the newest cast member.

Aside from earning cash from filming episodes of Teen Mom 2, these moms have all branched off into side hustles, earning them big bucks.

Which Teen Mom 2 star is the wealthiest?

According to Life & Style, Jenelle Evans earned a hefty $300,000 per season during her stint on Teen Mom 2. Since departing the show, Jenelle has closed her makeup line, JE Cosmetics, and often shares sponsored ads on social media.

Ratings for Teen Mom 2 have continued to plummet since Jenelle departed from the show. On her Instagram account, Jenelle describes herself as a public figure, influencer, and podcaster who appeared on reality TV. According to a source, Jenelle is worth $500,000 as of 2020.

Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2

According to The Cinemaholic, Briana DeJesus’ net worth is an estimated $800,000. Briana has mentioned working a regular 9 – 5 job during the week and plugs her OnlyFans page on social media.

Briana also earns a chunk of her income from the clicks she gets off clickbait articles she shares on Twitter and Instagram, with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Jade Cline is a licensed cosmetologist who is in the process of building her own studio. Hair Slayed by Jade is the name of her business, located in Indiana.

Jade also posts her fair share of clickbait articles on social media, helping her rake in some cash. Per The Hollywood Gossip, Jade’s net worth is estimated at $250,000.

The newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast, Ashley Jones, formerly co-hosted a podcast (it seems the podcast is now defunct) and recently opened Aries Beauty Studio in California. Her estimated net worth is $300,000, according to The Cinemaholic.

The Teen Mom 2 veterans: Leah Messer, Kail Lowry, and Chelsea Houska

Leah Messer, another one of the veteran cast members from Teen Mom 2, is an author and released her novel, Hope, Grace & Faith, in 2020. Earlier this year, the mom of three told fans she was working towards completing her real estate license in West Virginia.

Leah doesn’t dabble much in side hustles like the rest of the Teen Mom 2 moms do and instead chooses to spend a lot of time with her three daughters. Now in her 15th season with Teen Mom 2, Leah has earned at least $600,000 from filming over 200 episodes since her start on the show.

Kail Lowry holds an impressive resume when it comes to her business endeavors. The 29-year-old mom of four co-hosts two podcasts — Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley and Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera — is a New York Times Bestseller, offers her own line of wallpaper, launched a line of baby goods this spring, and often shares sponsored ads on Instagram where she has over 4 million followers.

Kail also owns a haircare line, Pot Head CBD oil-infused hair care products, which recently halted sales temporarily due to production issues.

The reality TV star is worth $1.7 million, according to one source, earning a good chunk of her net worth from filming Teen Mom 2, now on her 15th season.

Another one of the OGs from Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska, has earned an impressive living as a major social media influencer with 6.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Chelsea is the co-founder of Aubree Says, a home decor business, and Down Home DeBoers, another home decor company. She also credits herself with the title of co-owner at Belle & Rae Co., which offers Lightroom presets for photos.

She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, also sell a line of diaper bags for moms and dads. Chelsea also collaborates with Lily and Lottie, and Lauriebells to model and design women’s clothing.

According to one source, Chelsea’s net worth is estimated at $2 million, with over $1 million coming from her time on Teen Mom 2.

It’s safe to say that between their combined businesses and the astronomical number of followers on social media, Kail and Chelsea are in close competition for the title of wealthiest Teen Mom 2 star of all time.

It’s a close call, but with Chelsea’s higher net worth, insanely large Instagram following, and a few more businesses that are still popular and successful, the title of richest Teen Mom 2 star goes to Chelsea Houska.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.