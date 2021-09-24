Who is the richest RHOP star and how did she get her money?

Who are the richest Real Housewives of Potomac cast members? Pic credit: Shannon Finney/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac is one of the newest franchises within the group but the women are already taking advantage of all the opportunities that come with being a Bravo Housewife. And as you know, more opportunities mean more money but the real question is, who is the richest Potomac Housewife of them all?

The answer might surprise, or maybe it won’t, let’s find out!

Who is the richest RHOP star?

Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, and newbie Mia Thornton are all in the running for the richest Potomac Housewife.

However, it’s the Grande Dame herself, Karen Huger, who has managed to beat out her castmates and has taken the top spot. Even before joining the show, Karen was living a great life thanks to her tech giant husband Ray Huger.

However, these days, it’s Karen who’s bringing in the cash after Ray was accused of owing a hefty sum to the IRS back in 2017. In fact, Karen revealed on the show that she was the one who offered up money to help her husband pay off his debt. And she could afford it because according to online sources, Karen has a reported net worth of $10 million.

As for the other RHOP women, Ashley Darby and newbie Mia Thornton both rank second on the list with $5 million while Candiace Dillard follows close behind with $4.5 million then Gizelle Bryant with $4 million. Robyn Dixon is reportedly worth $3 million and in last is Wendy Osefo with $1.5 million.

How did Karen Huger make her millions?

In case you’re wondering how Karen amassed her $10 million fortune, let’s just say the Grande Dame has seized many business opportunities since joining the Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 58-year-old successfully launched her signature fragrance, La’Dame by Karen Huger, and her journey to release the fragrance was featured on the show. Since then, she’s managed to get the fragrance in high-end retails stores such as Bloomingdales. La’Dame is also sold on the product website and HSN.

Another profitable venture that has helped Karen to increase her net worth is her wig line collaboration with RPG Show namely, La’Dame by KH X RPGSHOW.

However, the RHOP star is not done yet, she recently opened up about her soon-to-be-released 3-wick candle, La’Dame By KH candle, and home fragrance gift set. Karen briefly discussed the newest additions to the La’Dame brand on the show recently and we might even get a glimpse of the new products during an upcoming episode of RHOP.

Knowing Karen Huger, this is just the tip of the iceberg and we can’t wait to see what she does next to add to her growing empire.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.