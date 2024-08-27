A new stew is joining the Mustique crew on Below Deck Med, and her arrival has already caused an uproar.

After going nearly the whole season down a stew, Captain Sandy Yawn informed Chief Stew Aesha Scott the leak in a cabin was fixed so she was getting another stew.

This wasn’t news to Below Deck Med fans as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer revealed a new face in the mix.

Now we know that neither Bri Muller nor Elena “Ellie” Dubaich was fired or left, but the interior was going to be fully staffed.

The most recent episode ended with the new stew getting ready to board the Mustique yacht while Ellie freaked out about having a new addition to the team.

So, who is the woman already making waves with the crew? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who is the new stew on Below Deck Med?

Carrie O’Neill is rounding out the Below Deck Med Season 9 crew. It should surprise no one that she catches Joe Bradley’s eye, and he catches her eye.

That means more crew boatmance drama, especially since Joe has been playing Ellie and Bri all season. Carrie is a self-described flirt, sharing in the mid-season trailer, “My friends would tell you I’m a flirt. I’m a pathological flirt.”

The good thing about Carrie is that she has over 10 years of experience in the yachting world. Aesha desperately needs a stew like her so she can take a break.

Carrie hails from Glasgow, Scotland, and enjoys being social and loves a good outdoor activity. The stew takes to running to clear her head or reduce stress whenever she gets a break from yachting.

According to her Instagram bio, Carrie refers to herself as a “GYPSY JUNKIE” and once cycled over 15,000 km in Australia.

Below Deck Med stew Carrie O’Neill teases Season 9 stint

Carrie’s IG bio also teases she has a new adventure coming in Summer 2024. We can assume she was hinting at her Below Deck Med Season 9 gig.

Ahead of her official debut on the hit yachting show, Carrie took to Instagram to share her exciting news.

“Well well well look what we have here 👀 I’ll be gracing your screens next Monday for season 9 of Below Deck Med. Grab the popcorn, turn on your Telly Box 📺 and let’s goooooo!!! “ she captioned the post.

Carrie’s Below Deck Med team showed up in the comments section to welcome her and gush over her, too.

Aesha and Gael Cameron kept their responses simple emojis and saying yes, but Ellie had more to say to her new roommate. Despite some initial feelings by Ellie about having a new stew, it seems Carrie won her over.

“Yaaay, welcome Carrie ❤️ the best third roommate a woman could ask for 😇😂 you’ll crush it!!” Ellie wrote.

Pic credit: @carrieonliving/Instagram

Joe and Bri also went the emoji wrote by sharing some rest hearts, while Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford gushed over the new stew.

“Yes👏b***h👏 we need a little Carrie in our lives!” he expressed.

Pic credit: @carrieonliving/Instagram

Only two charters are left in Below Deck Med Season 9, which means we will only have a few episodes to learn more about Carrie. Something tells us she will make quite the addition to the crew.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.