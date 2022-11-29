Who is Shaun Robinson? Everything to know about the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All host

Shaun poses on the red carpet for the 2022 BET Awards in L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Shaun Robinson has been hosting the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s Tell All specials since 2016.

Following the Season 4 finale of 90 Day Fiance, the Michigan native replaced the franchise’s former Tell All host, Erica Hill, of CNN fame.

In addition to hosting the Tell Alls for all of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs, Shaun was also given her own series, 90 Day: Bares All.

Most know the 60-year-old reality TV host from her former days as the host of Access Hollywood, which she hosted from 1999 until 2015.

She has also worked in the news industry as an anchor/reporter in Miami, Florida, Austin, Texas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Shaun has interviewed some of the biggest celebrities to grace the red carpet, at events such as the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmys, and Grammys.

Here’s everything you need to know about 90 Day Fiance Tell All host Shaun Robinson

In addition to running the celeb circuit, the raven-haired beauty has also served as a guest host on shows such as The View and has been featured as a panelist on Larry King Live, Piers Morgan Tonight, and Dr. Drew.

Her work has earned her several awards, including an Emmy, a Gracie Award, an Outstanding Coverage of Race & Ethnicity Award, and others from the Associated Press and American Women in Radio and Television.

Shaun is a seasoned TV journalist, host, and philanthropist

Shaun, a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, is also a published author — she wrote Exactly As I Am: Celebrated Women Share Candid Advice with Today’s Girls on What it Takes to Believe in Yourself and her work earned her an invitation from the U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas to speak to girls from the commonwealth.

Shaun — whose net worth is estimated at $2 million per Celebrity Net Worth — is also recognized as the founder of the S.H.A.U.N. Foundation for girls. The letters in the name of the company represent STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), health, arts, unity, and neighborhoods. The organization aims to “change the paradigm” for girls and young women and “set them on a path to a brighter future.”

Being a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise has been a job that Shaun has enjoyed. Speaking with The Grio in 2021, Shaun said, “It has been so much fun being a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise and 90 Day Bares All. I’ve been hosting the show for several years now and it keeps growing and growing and growing.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All airs on Monday, December 5 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.