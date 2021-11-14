Who is Queen of Hearts on The Masked Singer? Here are all the clues

Queen of Hearts on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

On The Masked Singer this week, there is another double elimination as Group B drops down to two singers.

Last week, Group A had its double elimination that sent home Jester (Johnny Rotten) and Pepper (Natasha Bedingfield).

This week, fans will see who joins Bull and Skunk in the semifinals.

One member of the final four in Group B is Queen of Hearts and here is what we know about this performer on The Masked Singer.

Queen of Hearts clues on The Masked Singer

Queen of Hearts has been around since the start.

In Queen of Hearts’ first performance, she sang Born This Way by Lady Gaga. Two weeks later, the next song was La Vie en Rose by Edith Piaf.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Week 6, Queen of Hearts sang River by Bishop Briggs.

With those performances, Queen of Hearts proved to be one of the best singers this season on The Masked Singer.

Here are the Queen of Hearts’ clues.

While this is a heart costume, take a close look at it looks more like a jewel, which could be a clue in and of itself.

The first clue package for Queen of Hearts had a lot of images from Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland. There was also a crew member in one of her packages dressed like Tin Man.

There was also a clue that one of this season’s contestants made out with Sean Penn.

There was also a horse in a photo in her sneak peek, as well as one of Hilary Swank.

Queen of Hearts admitted she grew up in a house that lacked warmth.

She also admitted that the press was not always nice to her, calling her “stupid,” “simplistic,” “chubby,” and “untalented.”

Who is Queen of Hearts on The Masked Singer?

We are almost certain that Queen of Hearts is Jewel.

As mentioned, the heart shape looks more like a jewel than a heart.

Second, Jewel has an album called Goodbye Alice in Wonderland. There was also a villain in the story called the Queen of Hearts. Jewel also played Dorothy in 1995’s The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True.

Jewel dated Sean Penn in 1995. She ended up marrying rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, which could explain the horse. As for the Hilary Swank photo, that actress has a dog named Jewel.

Jewel was raised in Alaska, which is clearly not a warm place.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.