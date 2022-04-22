Who is Queen Cobra on The Masked Singer: Breaking down the clues package

Queen Cobra on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The third batch of singers performed on The Masked Singer this week. While one of them went home, four lived to fight on.

The first singer unmasked was Jack in the Box, which turned out to be controversial former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.

However, there were four singers left after he went home.

Over the next two weeks, Prince, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, and Queen Cobra will battle it out for a spot in the finals against Firefly and Ringmaster.

Here is what you need to know about Queen Cobra.

Queen Cobra performs on The Masked Singer

Queen Cobra shocked the judges and most of the fans in attendance when she came out to perform Lizzo’s Good as Hell.

That is because there were five Queen Cobras on the stage. While only one of them did the majority of the singing and spoke to Nick Cannon afterward, the others sang as well.

When Nick asked if Queen Cobra was one or more singers, she wouldn’t answer, only saying she wanted to keep them off balance.

For the clues package, there was an image of a rocketship on a trashcan. There was a second cobra in the package, which tied into there being more than one on the stage for the performance.

There was a photo of Bradley Cooper and the Batman logo on a coffee mug.

With that all out there, the judges didn’t agree on who it could be.

What are Queen Cobra’s clues on The Masked Singer?

First up, here is who the panelists picked.

Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg both believed that it was more than one person.

Jenny thought it could be Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith. Robin thought it could be Brandy and Monica. Ken Jeong was as off base as always when he guessed Anne Hathaway.

However, it is likely none of those guesses.

Instead, Queen Cobra is likely a threesome from the 1990s.

The clues and the fact it is likely more than one person makes it look like Queen Cobra on The Masked Singer is En Vogue.

En Vogue had a 2017 hit song called Rocket (which was a clue) and Queen Cobra said “turning goodies bad since 1990. That was the year En Vogue released their first single, Hold On.

En Vogue also had a cameo appearance in Batman Forever, explaining the coffee mug.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.