America’s Got Talent: Who is the NFL Player’s Choir and where can you find them on Instagram?

The NFL Player’s Choir on AGT. Pic credit: NBC

America’s Got Talent fans got a huge surprise this past week on the show when a group of athletes showed up to sing.

This was the NFL Player’s Choir, and they impressed the judges and the audience. They even were challenged by Simon Cowell and passed the challenge with flying colors.

Here is what you need to know about the NFL Player’s Choir on America’s Got Talent.

Who is The NFL Player’s Choir on America’s Got Talent?

The NFL Player’s Choir consists of 12 former NFL football players who formed the group to sing at fundraisers and awareness events around the United States.

The choir is led by former Atlanta Falcons safety Cameron Newton (not the same as quarterback Cam Netwon). It includes Leonard Weaver III, Bryan Scott, Michael Gaines, Stephen Pierce, Dwayne Wright, Nick Roach, Tommie Harris, Tyrell Adams, Jamon Brown, and Prince Amukamara.

Some played together in the NFL, but most were on different teams, former adversaries who are now allies.

The group sang the song Lean On Me for the judges.

After finishing the song, all three judges were impressed (Howie Mandel was out sick), but Simon Cowell had one more challenge for the former athletes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He wanted them to sing acapella.

They looked at each other and said they would, and then they sang the chorus without the background music, and they didn’t miss a beat.

When they were finished, Simon told them that many choir groups couldn’t sing without the music. Not only did these men sing without the music, but they did it without hesitation and were just as good.

“I can tell you really want to win,” Simon said, “and I love that.”

The judges all gave them a yes vote, and the NFL Player’s Choir moved on in the competition.

Where can you find The NFL Player’s Choir on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow the NFL Player’s Choir on Instagram at @playerschoir.

They have just 1,076 followers, and their bio reads, “Current & former @nfl players singing your favorite hits.”

In a post promoting their AGT appearance, they wrote, “Different backgrounds, same goal: To glorify God and bring positivity through music.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official Players Choir (@playerschoir) The next day, they were at the Children’s Hospital in Dallas to perform for the kids there.

“What an incredible day spent singing at @childrens hospital in Dallas,” they wrote. “The ability to share in joy, hope, laughter, and music is something we will forever be grateful for. Thank you for the invitation and for making our day!”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.