Who is MAFS’ newest expert DeVon Franklin?

Married at First Sight Season 15 features two new experts including DeVon Franklin. Pic credit: @devonfranklin/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 15 is adding some star power as DeVon Franklin joins the panel of experts.

While there have been several experts in the past, most of them weren’t well known before joining the show. DeVon Franklin, on the other hand, has a large fan base and has been an active member of the entertainment industry, with several other notable accomplishments and experiences.

Here’s what to know about preacher and producer DeVon Franklin.

Who is DeVon Franklin?

DeVon Franklin is a 44-year-old ordained minister of the Seventh-Day Adventist church denomination.

The MAFS expert is passionate about combining his faith with his creative ventures as an award-winning producer, motivational speaker, and New York Times Bestselling Author.

DeVon, who is President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, has deals with Paramount Pictures, Netflix, and CBS and has been a part of several faith-based films such as the animated film The Star and Breakthrough starring This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz.

Making several esteemed lists, DeVon Franklin has been named Top 10 producers to Watch by Variety Magazine and Top 100 Influential African Americans in America by Ebony Magazine.

DeVon has written several bestselling books, including The Wait, which he co-wrote with his celebrity ex-wife Meagan Good.

Sign up for our newsletter!

DeVon’s relationship with famed actress and Hollywood beauty Meagan Good put him even more in the public eye as the couple often shared about how waiting to have sex until marriage was valuable for their relationship and wrote The Wait centered around that subject.

Meagan and DeVon were married for nine years. However, on December 21, 2021, they announced their decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

DeVon can be found on Instagram at @devonfranklin, where he has 1.4 million followers.

DeVon Franklin opens up about joining MAFS as a divorcee

DeVon and Megan’s public divorce led DeVon to second-guess whether he still should be an expert on the show, as he was offered the role before the divorce.

As Monsters and Critics reported, DeVon shared a lengthy post detailing his shame and struggle, wondering if he could still offer marital counseling when his marriage didn’t last.

However, DeVon concluded that his experiences could still offer value to the couples, and the show still wanted to work with him, so he agreed to proceed as an expert.

DeVon even teased that his unique experiences were able to really help one of the couples in the upcoming season.

Tune in to see how DeVon Franklin fares as an expert on Married at First Sight Season 15.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.