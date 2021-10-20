Who is LT on The Bachelorette? What to know about the yoga guru and where to find him on Instagram

LT Murray made an impression with his arrival on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young has started her journey as the lead of Season 18 of The Bachelorette and 30 men have made their way to Palm Springs to meet her.

The Minnesota educator has her choice of NFL players to real estate developers, but ultimately she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.

Someone who definitely made an impression with his tuxedo speedo on night one was LT Murray IV.

Here is everything we know about the yoga guru and where to find him on Instagram.

Who is LT on The Bachelorette?

LT aka Lowell Thomas made an impression when he stepped out of the limo to greet the newest Bachelorette in a small, tuxedo print speedo.

Host Kaitlyn Bristowe called his actions ‘ballsy’ and it’s clear LT had the confidence to pull it off.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While some contestants come on the show for more social media followers, LT already has a connection to fame.

Grandson of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, according to Parade, his mother was secretly given up for adoption, causing her not to find out about her famous family until searching for them 30 years ago.

As for LT, according to his official ABC bio, he lives a very fulfilled life, yet all he’s missing is “someone to share all his happiness with.”

The Washington native is looking for “someone who will appreciate his quirky sense of humor, join him on long walks, and truly bring out the best in him.”

Describing himself as a romantic at heart, he ultimately wants a partner “with whom to watch old movies and exchange love letters.”

Here’s where to find LT on Instagram

Posting the moment Michelle called his tux “the best I’ve seen all night”, the yoga guru can be found on Instagram under the handle @ltmurrayiv.

While on the show he’s labeled as a yoga guru, he’s also a fitness trainer. According to him, he “lives for a good spin class” and both he and Michelle will be able to connect on their choice to lead active lifestyles.

Hopefully, Michelle is a cat person as he also regularly posts of the realities of raising two cute Savannah kittens as well.

Do you think LT will receive Michelle Young’s final rose? Tune into The Bachelorette to watch LT’s journey to love.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.