Who is Joe on The Bachelorette? What to know about the real estate developer and where to find him on Instagram

Michelle Young began her journey as the lead of Season 18 of The Bachelorette. From engineers to ex-NFL players, the educator from Minnesota has her pick of 30 men waiting to walk in and make a lasting impression on her.

A Minnesota native himself, Joe Coleman is one of those 30 men competing on the hit ABC series for Michelle’s heart.

Here’s what we know about Joe Coleman and where you can find him on Instagram.

Who is Joe on The Bachelorette?

Not only are Joe and Michelle from the same state, but they can also relate to the fact they both went on to play competitive, college basketball.

As per his ABC bio, the 28-year-olf calls basketball his first true love but states “he’s now ready to build a life outside of sports and find a wife.”

Working as a real estate developer in Minneapolis, he’s looking for “something solid that will stand the test of time.”

Describing himself as an introvert, he’s searching for a woman that is both smart and caring, but also able to make him laugh.

Known for her sense of humor while on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, it’s more than likely Michelle will be able to deliver on that ask.

Along with bonding over basketball, Joe and Michelle are also on the same page when it comes to future children. Both looking to start a family soon, Joe is hoping to have at least three or four kids.

Here’s where to find Joe Coleman on Instagram

When it comes to social media, the ex-college athlete’s good looks have gained him over 5,000 followers prior to the show’s premiere.

Posting regularly his family and friends, it’s also clear from his feed his love of basketball.

Whether he’s playing it for the University of Minnesota or watching it, it will be a topic he’ll connect use to connect with the newest Bachelorette.

Along with basketball, his social media profile reflects the deep love he has for his family, filled with old memories of various loved ones.

While we don’t know exactly how the journey of Joe and Michelle plays out this season, they’ve already started out with a bit of drama after Michelle recognized him from her DMs. It turns out that Michelle knows exactly who Joe is and while he made it past the first rose ceremony, it was a close call.

Their previous dealings may not work out well for Joe but we’ll just have to wait and see how this brewing drama works out.

Who do you think will receive Michelle’s final rose? Tune into The Bachelorette to follow Michelle Young’s journey this season.

