Who is Jeremy Collins from The Traitors US 3 cast?

A new season of The Traitors US features Jeremy Collins.

This is the third season for the US version of the reality competition show.

Now a regular winter installment on Peacock, the hit show continues to bring in more viewers.

Here’s a link to the Traitors 3 cast list showcasing Jeremy’s competition.

The season premiere arrives on January 9, and a new episode debuts each Thursday night this winter.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The first two seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock. Fans new to the reality competition show should check them out before Season 3 arrives.

Jeremy Collins is on The Traitors 3 cast

Firefighter Jeremy Collins is from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

He’s 46 years old, and Jeremy is married to Val Collins.

When reality TV fans met the couple, Jeremy worked at the Cambridge Fire Department, and Val was a police officer with the Foxborough (MA) Police Department.

The couple has four kids (two daughters and two sons), and they have each appeared on reality TV.

Jeremy Collins is a Survivor winner

Survivor: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water introduced a new twist to the franchise. Eighteen new players played on Season 29 in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua. The twist was that pairs of loved ones had to compete against each other.

Jeremy and Val Collins appeared on Survivor 29 together in Nicaragua. Val was voted out on Day 6 (17th place) and Jeremy on Day 24 (10th place).

The married couple was memorable, even though Natalie Anderson won over Jaclyn Schultz and Missy Payne.

Survivor fans loved Jeremy, and he was voted onto the Survivor 31 cast in Cambodia. The second-chance theme was his jam, and Jeremy was named the Sole Survivor in the Fall of 2015. He beat out Tasha Fox and Spencer Bledsoe at the end.

Jeremy was invited back for Survivor 40: Winners at War, where he made it to Day 31 before getting voted out. He became a jury member, where Tony Vlachos beat Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald for the win and a $2 million prize.

Now Jeremy will battle against several Survivor alums on this new season of The Traitors US. Tony and Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor 40 are also on The Traitors 3.

Jeremy Collins is on The Traitors 2025. Pic credit: Peacock

More reality TV news

The Survivor 48 cast list was leaked online. Fans can check out the new players from the upcoming season.

Survivor 49 is rumored to feature a celebrity player. It’s been a while since a celebrity who wasn’t a podcaster has been on the show.

Previous seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.