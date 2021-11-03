Who is Jay Ellis on The Bachelorette? What to know about the actor featured on Michelle Young’s latest group date

Jay Ellis made an appearance on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young had a Top Gun-themed group date and was assisted by two celebrity actors from the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick film debuting in May 2022.

Jay Ellis, from Insecure and Top Gun: Maverick, made an appearance on the latest episode of The Bachelorette and helped Michelle and her men “take flight.”

Here’s what to know about the charming actor.

Who is Jay Ellis?

Jay Ellis is a 40-year-old television and film actor who will be 41 in December. Jay considers himself a goofball who loves comedies and dramas, so it’s fitting that he’s currently one of the stars on the HBO hit dramedy Insecure, created by Issa Rae.

Jay plays Issa’s long-term love interest, Lawrence, and the highly anticipated show is currently in its fifth and final season on HBO.

While Jay was born in Sumter, South Carolina, he considers himself to be a “citizen of the planet” because he’s lived and traveled so many places. Throughout his life, Jay has lived in three countries and five states, as well as living in Los Angeles for his acting career.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Jay’s father was in the Air Force so that, along with promoting his role in the upcoming Top Gun film, explains why Jay made an appearance during Michelle’s adventurous date.

Before Jay became an actor, he worked several odd jobs and it was getting fired that pushed Jay to finally pursue his dream of acting. Ellis has since been in television shows across various channels and streaming services.

Along with Insecure, you may recognize Jay Ellis from his roles on Grey’s Anatomy, The Game, Grace and Frankie, as well as NCIS.

Michelle Young takes her men for a spin

Jay Ellis along with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell, helped Michelle test her men through two daring activities.

First, the men were tasked with being strapped onto a spinning contraption while professing their true feelings to Michelle.

Later, the men engaged in a dog fight where they geared up and attempted to knock each other down in one-on-one combat.

As The Bachelorette Season 18 continues to unfold there is sure to be plenty more group dates and drama between the men. There also may be more celebrity appearances to look forward to as well.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.