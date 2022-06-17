America’s Got Talent: Who is Harper and where can you find her on Instagram?

Harper on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

The judges and audience on America’s Got Talent this week watched a shocking audition that blew everyone away.

While some viewers at home might have hated it, the truth is that one little girl did something that a lot of singers can’t dream of accomplishing.

When young Harper came out onto the stage to sing, most people thought it would be another regular child singing performance. What fans got was thrash metal, and no one knew what to think.

Here is what you need to know about Harper on America’s Got Talent.

Who is Harper on America’s Got Talent?

Harper is a nine-year-old girl from the U.K. who came out onto the stage dressed in a pretty black dress and introduced herself as Harper to the judges in a quiet voice.

She said she was from the U.K., and Sophia said the little girl was “so cute.” Harper said she was very nervous, and that was revealed backstage as well as she said she was scared she was going to get a Red X from the judges.

Most fans at home knew that they wouldn’t Red-X a child singing on the stage. However, no one expected what happened next.

The song Harper sang was Holy Roller from the Canadian thrash metal band Spiritbox.

The judges were all confused at the start when the song was a speak-sing, with Harper delivering the lines, “Holy roller sits in the garden we fled, blood into wine, take my body instead.”

Then, she hit the notes no one expected, with the ferocious growls and higher-pitched shrieks that thrash metal fans love so much.

The judges were astonished, and maybe a little scared.

“Well, we did say we like surprises,” admitted Simon Cowell, asking Harper, “When did all this start?”

Harper said she started singing these songs when she was three.

“Have you ever seen a film called The Exorcist?” Simon asked “Actually, kidding aside, that was brilliant. I mean, brilliant. It was like a mouse turning into a vampire bat or something.”

Sophia said, “And it was so effortless. Her face was not transforming into a monster. It was something come out of her that was so crazy.”

They asked her dad, who was sitting at the judge’s table, what he thought, and he said “I love it. I’m so proud.”

With that, all three judges gave Harper a Yes vote (Howie Mandel missed this performance due to illness).

Where can you find Harper on Instagram?

America’s Got Talent fans can follow Harper on Instagram at @thatyellaharper.

Harper has 14,000 followers and 41 posts on her account. She did emphasize that her Instagram account is managed by her parents, who work to keep her safe on social media.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support you’ve all shown me over the last few days, It really does mean the world to me!”

It turned out that Harper performed the song with the band Spiritbox as well in London on the exact same night that her episode of America’s Got Talent aired.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.