Who is Connor King on America’s Got Talent and where can you find him on Instagram?

Connor King on America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: NBC

There have been some impressive, unique comedians on America’s Got Talent this season.

Last week, Hayden Kristal performed as a deaf comedian, using her life experience to perform a very funny act. Jack Williams had a brilliant ventriloquist act that had the judges laughing as well.

This week on America’s Got Talent, there were more comedians. After a British-African comedian named Chris James performed, the show immediately brought out Connor King.

Here is what you need to know about Connor King from America’s Got Talent.

Who is Connor King on America’s Got Talent?

Connor King is a comedian who started performing standup in Los Angeles when he was only 18. He is also a featured act at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago.

However, he has broken out thanks to his proficiency on TikTok, where he has put up a lot of his routines.

Connor King came out onto the stage immediately after the previous comedian, Chris James, performed his set and got three “yes” votes. He introduced himself and said he was from West Philadelphia.

Just like with Chris James before him, the camera seemed more interested in showing other standups waiting their turn backstage while watching Connor perform.

His standup surrounded his mom and stepdad, who he said he liked, but not as much as his real dad doesn’t like him. He then said his dad was an interesting guy. He was a drug dealer, but he didn’t care since he probably had a PlayStation 2 before anyone.

They didn’t show everything, but this was one of the rare cases this season where the judges didn’t all agree.

Howie Mandel said that he felt Connor needed more work and he said no. Heidi Klum said he made her laugh, so she said yes. Simon Cowell, who didn’t look impressed during the routine, said that he felt Connor was “edgy” and also said yes.

That brought it to Sofia Vergara, who said that she didn’t think Connor was reading the room well, but she wanted to see him get another chance and said yes as well.

With a 3-1 vote, Connor moved on to the next round.

Where can you find Connor King on Instagram?

Fans can follow Connor King on Instagram at @connorkingme.

He has over 58,000 followers but only 44 posts. His bio reads that he is a comedian, and he asks in it where he should go to perform.

He has some of his comedy acts on Instagram as videos.

While he has a lot of Instagram followers, he is more active on TikTok, where he has over 135,000 followers and 5.4 million likes.

Just like on Instagram, his TikTok page is full of his standup routines. Fans should be warned, his videos include a lot of not-safe-for-work comedy routines.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights, at 8/7c, on NBC.