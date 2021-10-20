Who is Chris G on The Bachelorette? What to know about the motivational speaker and where to find him on Instagram

From Nova Scotia, Chris G is the latest Canadian to join The Bachelorette franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young has started her journey on The Bachelorette and was presented with 30 eligible suitors that are looking to steal her heart.

From a school bus to a fire truck, these men did their homework to impress the educator from Minnesota.

Among these 30 men was Chris G, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Here’s what we know about the Canadian native and where to find him on Instagram.

Who is Chris G on The Bachelorette?

The 28-year-old had a longer flight than most contestants to meet Michelle, as he noted it took 4 airports and 3 planes to make the trek all the way to Palm Springs.

5,000 miles later, the Nova Scotia native made it and is ready to show Michelle that he’s ready to fall in love.

Surprised by hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe prior to meeting The Bachelorette, Chris G made a nice impression with his neat hotel room.

As per his official ABC bio, he describes his ideal partner as “active, vulnerable and a good person” as he’s ultimately looking for his best friend. Searching for a genuine connection to bring home to his family, he’s ready for “someone who is all in on him the way he is on her.”

As a speaker for a non-profit, he interacts with thousands of kids regarding where they want to take their future, something he can relate with the latest Bachelorette.

Michelle wants a man that is driven to make the world a better place and Chris G’s work definitely fits the bill.

As for what he likes to do for fun, he enjoys escape rooms and performing spoken word poetry.

Here’s where to find him on Instagram

Chris G can be found on Instagram under the handle @thechrisgallant.

The motivational speaker often posts photos of his various speaking engagements and showcases his charismatic personality in the caption.

In the photo below, he recounted how his arms are so long that when he tailored his jacket, they had to take extra fabric from his pants into his sleeves.

Also, an obvious pizza lover, Chris, and Michelle will definitely connect on their love of food.

Do you think Chris G. will receive Michelle Young’s final rose? Tune into The Bachelorette to watch Chris G’s journey to love.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.