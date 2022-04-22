Who is Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer: Breaking down the clues package

Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The third and final batch of singers performed on The Masked Singer this week. While one of the singers went home, four lived to fight on.

The first singer unmasked was Jack in the Box, which turned out to be controversial former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani.

However, there were four singers left after he went home.

Over the next two weeks, Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Prince, and Queen Cobra will battle it out for a spot in the finals against Firefly and Ringmaster.

Here is what you need to know about Baby Mammoth.

Baby Mammoth performs on The Masked Singer

Baby Mammoth came out and was all kinds of cuteness until the interview after the performance.

Baby Mammoth came out and sang the Patsy Cline song Walkin’ After Midnight. After this song, Baby Mammoth mentioned not being allowed to poop on the stage in a bizarre exchange.

As for the clues package, there were some interesting things thrown in there.

One of the clues was a silver “2” medal. As a possible second-place honor in the Olympics? There is also a climate with plenty of ice, making it sound like the medal could have been for ice skating.

Baby Mammoth held up a matchbox and there were a lot of cheerleading references, with pom-poms and a megaphone.

There was also the comment they got “lots of silver,” but they want to “go for the gold.”

Original clues included ruby red slippers, which clearly referenced The Wizard of Oz or the Broadway play Wicked.

What are Baby Mammoth’s clues on The Masked Singer?

One of the panelists actually had a really good guess for Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer.

Robin Thicke guessed it could be Rachel Ray under the costume. Nicole Scherzinger guessed it could be legendary actress Kathleen Turner.

However, Ken Jeong came up with a great guess, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg agreed with him.

She guessed it was Nancy Kerrigan, the ice skater who was the favorite to win the gold medal until an attack left her injured and unable to win the gold in the 1994 Olympic Games.

Nancy won silver that year at the Winter Olympics.

However, there was no connection between Nancy with the ruby red slippers. Popular guesses online include Kirstie Alley and Stevie Nicks.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.