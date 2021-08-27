Who is Alina on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Here’s what we know and where to find her on Instagram

The Other Way viewers are curious to know more about Alina. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been introduced to four new cast members, and twenty-year-old Russian beauty Alina is one of them. She is featured on the show with Steven, who is a twenty-five-year-old Mormon from Utah and who Alina says has his quirks.

The pair met through a language app and are meeting up in Turkey to see if their relationship is ready for marriage. They chose to meet in Turkey because Russian borders have been closed to Americans and vice versa.

Some of the issues Alina has with Steven is her mistrust and the belief that he may have been unfaithful.

But that is not all there is to Alina. Her social media, @alina.theotherway, offers a deeper dive into who she is and maybe what her relationship status with Steven is.

90 Day Fiance:The Other Way’s new cast member Alina is on social media

In Alina’s Instagram bio she highlights her appearance on the show first but then goes on to share her other accolades.

She is a college student at BYU Pathway, a digital illustrator with a separate Instagram, @_.artress._, where followers can check out her work, and she asserts her love of travel.

Her Instagram is composed of selfies and other solo pictures, many of which are in beautiful exotic locations.

Her captions often reveal that she has a strong religious faith and a loving connection with her family.

Steven has liked all her pictures all the way up to her most recent ones, signaling that the season may go well for them.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has highly anticipated drama

From Jenny and Sumit’s struggle to get married to Ariela’s ex-husband coming for a visit, the drama this season will be exactly what viewers are hoping for. It looks there will be multiple juicy storylines for each couple with room for controversies to creep in.

While there has been disappointment among viewers that there aren’t even more new cast members, the returning cast do have large followings and their critics and supporters are curious to see what goes down.

The most excitement is around the new cast, however, since this latest season of Happily Ever After? turned a lot of fans off from returning cast.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.