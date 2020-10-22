Who got evicted from Big Brother 22 tonight by Cody Calafiore?

The Big Brother Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night is completely controlled by one houseguest.

Cody Calafiore is the only member of the BB22 cast who has a vote for the October 22 episode.

Toward the end of the episode, he will vote on whether to evict Christmas Abbott or Nicole Franzel.

Those are the two nominees that Enzo Palumbo put on the block this week, and one of them is about to join the BB22 jury.

Season 22, Episode 34 marks the end of the road for either Christmas or Nicole. Luckily for both of them, the Big Brother payouts are really good this season, so nobody is going home empty-handed.

This article will serve as a live blog for when the eviction episode takes place and it will update during the eviction vote. Read along with us as we provide those Big Brother spoilers the moment they happen on October 22.

Following the eviction and interview by host Julie Chen Moonves, the final three houseguests will prepare to play in Part 1 of the final Head of Household Competition. We will be live-reporting on those results directly from the Big Brother live feeds.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.