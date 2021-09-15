Whitney Rose net worth: Here’s how much the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has and how she got it

Whitney has built a nice fortune thanks to her skincare business. Pic credit: Bravo

Whitney Rose’s net worth has The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans buzzing as Season 2 kicks off. There is a lot of interest in how much the RHOSLC star has and how she got it.

It’s no secret that Whitney’s financial journey began when she left the Mormon church over a decade ago. Whitney was considered a “descendant of Mormon Royalty” when she chose to forge her own path.

The reason Whitney left the church behind was that she had an affair with her married boss, Justin, while she was married. The relationship turned out to be the real deal. Whitney and Justin both left their spouses and the church to be together.

Ten years later, the couple is still happily married with two children, Bobbi and Brooks. Whitney is also a proud stepmom to Justin’s other children from his first marriage.

How much is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose’s net worth?

There is some confusion regarding just how much money the Bravo personality has in the bank. Online sources claim Whitney Rose’s net worth is somewhere between $3 million and $38 million.

Oh yes, that’s quite the money gap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One thing is for sure. Whitney is worth millions, making it clear she and Justin have made a nice nest egg for themselves.

How did Whitney from RHOSLC get her money?

While the exact amount of Whitney’s fortune is unknown, what is known is how she got her money.

According to her LinkedIn page, Whitney began her skincare career at Nu Skin. It’s believed that’s where she met Justin as he worked there for years too.

After leaving Nu Skin, Whitney spent three years at InVision Communications before starting her own business.

In 2017, Whitney launched the skincare company Iris + Beau, which “provide clean natural products for a healthy lifestyle for all skin types.” Whitney recently announced the company was undergoing a rebrand and will soon be called Wild Rose Beauty.

Justin has had a successful business career that has added to Whitney’s financial fortune. He currently works as chief sales officer at LifeVantage Corporation.

Thanks to the success of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Whitney Rose now has another source of income. It may be the newest addition to the Real Housewives family, but the show has quickly become a fan favorite.

Bravo, of course, doesn’t divulge details of stipend cast members make. Considering the wealth of the ladies on RHOSLC, it’s a safe bet they are not working for pennies. Adding her reality TV gig to her portfolio no doubt only increases Whitney’s fortune.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.