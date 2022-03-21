While doing the ‘Drop Challenge’ mom-style, Ashley Iaconetti pees a little

Ashley Iaconetti accidentally pees a little while doing a challenge. Pic credit: ABC

The “Drop Challenge” is a challenge that has been seen around social media the past few months. As people go about their daily routine, at work, at home, at a restaurant, or at a sporting event, they must drop when “Yonce” by Beyonce comes on.

By drop, people must very suddenly squat down wherever they are as they stare at the camera filming them.

Ashley Iaconetti, Bachelor in Paradise alum, has taken it upon herself to do the “Drop Challenge” but with her version called “Drop Challenge Mom-Style.”

How did Ashley Iaconetti make her own spin on the internet sensation “Drop Challenge?”

As her husband, Jared Haibon films her in three different places, making a collage of videos, Ashley dropped while holding their baby Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon in his baby carrier.

In the first scene, Ashley can be seen at a restaurant or bakery. She dropped baby Dawson’s pacifier on the floor then squatted down to pick it up while looking at the camera.

In the second slide of the video, Ashley held onto Dawson while he was in his carrier, and they were in the kitchen of her house. She dropped to give their dog the bowl of dog food.

The final clip of the video is the funniest, according to viewers. Ashley was wearing Dawson as she squatted down to pee in the toilet. However, before viewers could see anything, Jared shut the bathroom door while Ashley stared him down.

Ashley’s Instagram followers got a kick out of her challenge idea

Bachelor Nation fans also got a kick out of Ashley’s “Drop Challenge Mom-Style,” as they took to the comments to show their love.

One viewer posted with three laughing/crying face emojis and two fire flame emojis, while another fan loved the last clip, especially of Ashley squatting down to the toilet for the challenge. She stated, “Lol the last one.”

Another Bachelor Nation fan remarks about the ‘pee’ and wrote, “I was literally about to say before I read the caption that there’s no way you didn’t pee a little (laughing/crying face emoji) #solidarity.” Yet another posted, “Wait till you sneeze.”

While Ashley and Jared had a back-and-forth relationship at the beginning, due to Jared’s wishy-washy behavior and thoughts, they seem extremely content and in love with each other and their baby boy.

