Which MAFS Season 14 star gained the most followers?

Most of the Married at First Sight Season 14 cast have made their social media accounts public.

Married at First Sight Season 14 has come to an end and the Boston cast is officially able to make their accounts public.

As is expected, many MAFS stars saw a significant increase in followers now that they no longer have to be private online.

Here is who gained the most and least followers of the Married at First Sight Season 14 cast.

Who gained the most followers from Married at First Sight Season 14?

The current most followed member of the MAFS Season also had one of the shortest seasons.

Chris Collette currently has the most followers of the cast at 33.6k at his Instagram account @chris_collette,

Chris made his account public earlier than the rest of the cast since his MAFS experience ended shortly after the honeymoon.

This means Chris had more time to accumulate followers, as the rest of the cast just recently was allowed to make their accounts public.

Jasmina Outar is runner-up and has the second-most followers at 21.2k and counting on her Instagram account @jas_mi_na.

In third is Katina Goode, whose account @___slimmgoodie has 19.2k followers.

Fan-favorite Steve Moy came in fourth with his account @therealstevemoy gaining 18.6k follower

The order of the rest of the cast is as follows:

Mark Maher – 17.3k followers (@mts55)

Olajuwon Dickerson – 16.3 followers (@olajuwon_dickerson)

Noi Phommasak – 15.5 followers (@hello_noizy)

Lindsey Georgoulis – 13.1 followers (@thenurselindsey)

Michael Morency – 12.7 followers (@michaeldmorency).

Who gained the least followers from Married at First Sight Season 14?

Married at First Sight Season 14 had several controversial cast members, and viewers were not shy in declaring which MAFS stars they found unlikeable.

The MAFS star who received some of the most backlash was Alyssa Ellman, and she is also currently the least followed member of the cast.

Alyssa Ellman currently has 8,055 followers at her @alyssa_rescues account.

Interestingly, ex-couple Alyssa and Chris are the most and least followed members of Married at First Sight Season 14 at the time of this reporting.

Time will tell whose platform grows more as time goes on for the Boston cast.

With the MAFS Season 14 chapter closed, viewers now look to Married at First Sight Season 15 as a whole new cast of characters will be introduced.

MAFS Season 15 will occur in San Diego and feature new experts, Devon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.