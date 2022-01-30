Which Bachelorette alum blocked a woman for ‘not being submissive’ or sleeping with him?

A Bachelorette alum from Jojo Fletcher’s season reportedly blocked a woman for not sleeping with him. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor nation was sent into a frenzy by a TikTok alleging a former Bachelorette contestant blocked a woman for refusing to sleep with him and obey him on the first night.

According to one of the videos posted, the contestant invited two women out to Vegas but cancelled their reservation and blocked them on all social media after they refused to sleep with him.

The series of videos also included a recording of the conversation and what appears to be a photo of the contestant with his face blocked out.

Taylor Mcquarrie, who posted the video, reportedly revealed that the contestant is now even threatening to sue her.

The Bachelorette contestant reportedly said he expected the woman to do what he told her to

“I said I’m not down to sleep with you on the first night,” Taylor said in the video. “You know that.”

“I don’t care about that,” the unnamed man answered. “It’s more so the understanding of the power dynamic. That’s what’s sexy to me.”

He went on to say “If I told her to do something, then I would want her to do it because I told her to do it.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Viewers were horrified by the comments and immediately began urging Taylor to expose the contestant as well as giving their best guesses.

The Bachelorette contestant’s name will be revealed this week

Taylor seems willing to give Bachelor Nation the answers they’re craving, and has agreed to go on the She’s All Bach podcast this Thursday to talk about the incident.

“We will officially be exposing who it is on the next @ShesAllBach podcast,” Taylor commented on the video.

Pic credit: @taydo1997/TikTok

Until then, it has been confirmed that the man is someone from The Bachelorette Season 12 and that at least some fans have guessed correctly according to this censored chat with Taylor shared on TikTok.

One of the more popular guesses, Peter Izzo from Season 18 of The Bachelorette, has been proactive in trying to clear his name.

“It’s not me this time. I’m innocent,” Peter said on his Instagram story. The She’s All Bach podcast backed up his statement, confirming Peter is not the man in the video.

Another popular guess gaining speed is Christian Bishop, and one commenter on this reddit thread is even alleging they know this for sure.

“It’s Christian bishop. ETA: I actually know the girls and can confirm it’s him,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @kindness-prevails/Reddit

“For those still wondering, Christian Bishop (Jojo’s season) seems to have a matching voice, description (he matches the reflection), and lives in Vegas,” another commenter wrote. “One comment said they ‘know who it is, he does it to all the local girls,’ so the person is local and Bishop has Vegas listed as his residency on SM. He also quickly went private after this.”

Pic credit: @barbiedollslayer/Reddit

Although Christian’s name has appeared multiple times, the identity of the contestant has not been confirmed publicly by the girls involved.

Check back in this Thursday for the reveal of this contestant’s identity.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.