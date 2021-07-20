Where to watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6

There are so many ways to watch Below Deck Med so fans won’t miss a moment of the yachtie drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Med has been making headlines since the new season premiered last month. The show started with drama that included a missing chef, Mathew Shea.

Thanks to a likable crew, more people are asking where they can watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Yes, despite the return of Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White, which had fans outraged, the new season has been quite the success.

Lexi Wilson has social media buzzing with her bad behavior, especially the way she treats the other crew members. All three deckhands David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers bring the humor many viewers didn’t know they needed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Even chief stew Katie Flood has been widely accepted as Hannah Ferrier’s replacement. Blonde beauty Courtney Veale has become the comedic relief of the group. Although some think she calls people daddy too much.

With all the excitement surrounding the hit Bravo yachting show, interest about how to watch it has piqued.

Below Deck Med is a Bravo staple

It’s no secret that Below Deck Mediterranean is part of the Below Deck family on Bravo. The network has hit ratings gold with the yachting franchise, which now includes Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Due to the success of the show, Monday nights have become Below Deck night. All-new episodes of Below Deck Med Season 6 air at 9/8c on Mondays on Bravo.

The network also reairs the previous week’s episode on Mondays at 8/7c, leading into the new one. Anyone who missed an episode can get a double dose of Below Deck. This format is used for all installments in the hit franchise.

Next year, Below Deck Adventure joins the Below Deck family on Bravo. The spin-off focuses on cold water charter experiences.

Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock

Peacock is now streaming all six seasons of Below Deck Med. It gets even better too.

Those willing to pay for Peacock can get new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 a week early.

The premiere dropped on the streaming service on Monday, June 21, a week ahead of the Bravo premiere. New episodes have been available every Monday since, making Peacock viewers a week ahead of Bravo viewers.

Peacock has landed the upcoming Below Deck spin-off Below Deck Down Under that should premiere early next year. Early access to Below Deck Med could be a jump start on getting viewers to the streaming service before the new installment launches.

If Bravo and Peacock don’t work for some reason, the Bravo app is always another option.

So many ways to watch Below Deck Med Season 6; how do you watch?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.