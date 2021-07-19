Courtney from Below Deck Med: Here’s what we know about the hilarious Season 6 third stew

Courtney is the fun blonde stew known for twerking on Below Deck Med Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean is the Season 6 stew that has viewers laughing out loud every episode.

The blonde beauty knows how to keep the good times rolling with the crew. In the Below Deck Med trailer, Courtney is featured teaching Captain Sandy Yawn how to twerk. Yes, Courtney taught herself to twerk and will bust it out whenever she feels the move is necessary.

Thanks to her gorgeous looks and hilarious personality, Courtney has caught the eye of Mzi “Zee” Dempers. A little flirtation has begun with these two. Courtney gave Zee a lap dance and steamy kiss for Zee’s birthday, even though she doesn’t remember the latter.

The season has only just begun, but Courtney has already made a lasting impression on viewers. Unlike second stew Lexi Wilson, who has fans buzzing for her bad behavior, Courtney is the comedic relief fans need.

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale

According to her Bravo bio, Courtney grew up in North Wales, where she loved to spend time outside in the mountains or on a lake. When Courtney finished college, she spent the next couple of years traveling the world doing various jobs to make ends meet.

Courtney shared on the show that she has worked as a Disney Princess, bartender, nanny, and ski resort representative, to name a few jobs. It was during a trip to Australia that Courtney was introduced to yachting.

On her first job in the South of France, Courtney knew she had found her passion. Courtney intends to keep working her way up the interior ladder while making people laugh and having a good time.

The blonde bombshell recently shared a photo of her with basketball legend Magic Johnson, a recent charter guest on her current job, not Below Deck Mediterranean, on Instagram.

Speaking of Instagram, Courtney’s feed is filled with her travels, life on a superyacht, and a ton of stunning selfies. Courtney also promotes Season 6 of the hit Bravo show.

Does Courtney hook up with Zee?

Zee has made his feelings for Courtney known, but she was focused on seeing all the guys as friends. It turns out she wasn’t fully aware of his crush until watching his confessionals on the Bravo show.

“I didn’t know about this crush that I’ve seen now, these clips that he’s speaking about me and stuff. Obviously, it’s really nice to see, but yeah, I thought it was more of a joking thing for him as well,” Courtney spilled to Decider.

As for whether or not things get more heated between Courtney and Zee, she’s not spilling any tea on that subject.

Courtney Veale has Below Deck Med fans talking because of her hilarious personality and twerking. She’s one to watch on Season 6 of the Bravo show for sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.