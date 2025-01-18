Where do Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard stand ahead of Summer House Season 9?

Summer House Season 9 will be here before fans know it, and one question is on everyone’s mind.

Where do Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard stand today?

It seems like forever ago they were together, especially since Lindsay’s now a mom.

However, when Summer House returns, it will have been less than a year since Carl ended things with Lindsay.

The exes filmed what we know will be an interesting season as the Summer House crew deals with the fallout of their split and Lindsay’s pregnancy.

Ahead of the Summer House Season 9 premiere, Carl revealed his current relationship status with his ex.

Carl and his Summer House costar Jesse Solomon recently stopped by the Two Jersey Js podcast to chat with The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

Jesse and Carl revealed some details about their personal lives and teased the upcoming season of Summer House. Of course, Jenn and Jackie wanted details on Carl’s relationship with Lindsay now.

“I was friends with Lindsay for many years before we got together. So, we had a foundation of friendship from 2016. I met Lindsay and we were very close as friends and continued to be very close friends,” Carl expressed. “Then, obviously, we started dating. So, I had a lot of time and I still care about her and wish the best for her.”

Carl may still think of Lindsay as a friend, but he also knows the feeling isn’t mutual. Even though Carl doesn’t think Lindsay considers him a friend, he still wants nothing but the best for her.

“I pray for her, though. That’s how I release everything by offering grace and praying for her because I really do want the best for her. And that’s how I can go live my life now. ‘Wish you the best’ and then go focus on what I got to get done,” Carl stated.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Lindsay doesn’t seem to want any part of Carl’s prayers in the Summer House Season 9 trailer.

What has Lindsay said about where she stands with Carl?

During the Summer House Season 8 reunion, Lindsay was very vocal about her disdain for what Carl did to her. Even though she had moved on with her now baby daddy at the time, Lindsay still had issues with her ex, and rightfully so.

Soon after the reunion and right before Season 9 began filming, Lindsay announced she was pregnant. Lindsay welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend in December.

Since the pregnancy news, Lindsay has focused on becoming a mother. That being said, we fully expect to see exactly how Lindsay feels about Carl when Summer House Season 9 hit Bravo airwaves.

We do know Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, at the very least, managed to co-exist while filming the upcoming season of Summer House. but honestly, fans should expect some serious drama from them on the show.

Summer House Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, February 12, at 9/8c on Bravo.