Another Bravo crossover is coming to Below Deck this season when The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin boards the St. David yacht.

Jill was first teased in the original Below Deck Season 11 trailer, which debuted at BravoCon.

This week, the mid-season trailer featured more of Jill in all of her RHONY glory.

It’s been a big news week for Jill because she’s also starring on the Prime Video and Amazon Freevee completion show The GOAT, and that trailer was dropped, too.

Thanks to The GOAT and the Below Deck mid-season trailer there’s been questions about when Jill will be a guest on the hit yachting franchise.

Well, we now know when RHONY fans should tune in to see Jill be a super demanding charter guest.

When will RHONY alum Jill Zarin be on Below Deck?

Those waiting to see Jill back on Bravo won’t have to wait much longer. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck spoilers reveal Jill is part of the next group of charter guests.

The trailer for Below Deck led fans to believe that the former The Real Housewives of New York City alum would be the primary guest, but that isn’t the case. It turns out that Jill is the friend of the primary guests on the next charter.

Jill makes her Below Deck debut on Monday, April 1, on Season 11, Episode 9. In true Below Deck fashion, Jill’s stint will be at least two episodes, maybe more if the group brings the drama.

Jill will wrap up her Below Deck stint on Monday, April 9, on Season 11, Episode 10, if her appearance is only two episodes.

What can Below Deck fans expect from The Real Housewives of New York City’s Jill Zarin?

Thanks to the mid-season teaser we know Jill goes all in on Chef Anthony Iracane and his food. Jill complains literally about everything the chef cooks.

We also know that she gives Chief Stew Fraser Olender a suggestion that the primary get a bell to ring every time a group needs a stew.

Speaking of Fraser, he also divulged that Jill had a crazy ask during her time on Below Deck, and it has everything to do with ice.

Captain Kerry Titheradge admitted the group was demanding but made Jill an honorary Below Deck crew member.

Jill Zarin is heading to Below Deck, and we can’t wait to see what kind of drama The Real Housewives of New York City starlet brings to the yachting show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock. The Ral Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.