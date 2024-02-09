Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender dish about RHONY alum Jill Zarin as Below Deck guest, reveal her crazy ask

Below Deck stars Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender have dished about The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin following her Season 11 appearance on the show.

It was revealed ahead of the Below Deck Season 11 premiere that Jill was a charter guest on the upcoming season.

In a teaser clip for the show, Jill can be seen talking to Chief Stew Fraser Olender, asking for a button the primary guest can press to get service immediately.

After the video went viral, Fraser and Captain Kerry have been continuously asked about having the RHONY alum as a charter guest.

On Watch What Happens Live, a virtual fan asked Fraser what it was like to have Jill on the St. David yacht.

“I really don’t think I need to answer it. I’m going to go with, without spoiling too much, probably one of the toughest charters this season,” Fraser spilled, adding, “That was one of the harder charters, if not the hardest. I’m going to leave it at that.”

That’s not all Fraser had to say on the hot topic, and Captain Kerry added his two cents, too, with some words that might surprise RHONY fans.

Fraser Olender reveals RHONY alum Jill Zarin’s crazy Below Deck ask

Along with declaring Jill and her group one of the toughest charters, Fraser also referred to them as demanding.

“She’s sweet. She’s very lovely and very funny — but demanding,” the chief stew shared with Us Weekly.

The demanding part isn’t a surprise at all. However, Fraser did admit that a lot of fun was had, and the group seemed to have a great trip. It was just very challenging for the crew, though.

What seems extremely insane to us is what Fraser revealed as Jill’s crazy Below Deck ask because it was all about ice. Yes, you read that right, ice.

“She didn’t like any of the ice apart from a specific one. From a specific freezer. So we had to have a specific ice box that kind of followed wherever she went. I love it. If that’s the biggest concern, then we should [be good],” Fraser shared with the outlet.

What did Captain Kerry Titheradge say about having Jill Zarin as Below Deck charter guest?

Captain Kerry also weighed in on having The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star on the St. David. First, he made it clear that Jill isn’t the primary guest despite what it looks like in the teaser clip.

The captain also referred to Jill as an “honorary” Below Deck crew member, but fans must keep watching to find out why.

All in all, Jill Zarin and her group were challenging, but Fraser Olender and Captain Kerry Titheradge can look back on that charter with fondness now that it’s over, of course.

In other Below Deck news, spoilers for Season 11 tease that at least four crew members are bringing the drama and struggling in the new season. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser spilled several firings are coming.

Based on the spoilers, fans are certain they know the first two crew members getting a plane ticket home.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.