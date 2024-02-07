Below Deck spoilers: Charter guests hot tub romp, Chef Anthony and Jared struggle, and Cat and Barbie drama

Below Deck Season 11 has finally arrived, and the premiere did not disappoint at all.

Yes, Captain Lee Rosbach is missed, but Captain Kerry Titheradge has brought a new dynamic to the hit-yachting show.

The Season 11 crew quickly had Below Deck fans buzzing as it became evident not all of them would make it to the end.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby hinted at several crew firings and some familiar faces coming back.

Below Deck fans have an even better idea of who isn’t going to make the cut based on a new Bravo sneak peek video.

Let’s just say there are four people right now who could very easily be sent packing by Captain Kerry.

Chef Anthony Iracane and Bosun Jared Woodin face obstacles on Below Deck

In the sneak peek video, things pick up where the Season 11 premiere ended with the guests getting impatient with Chef Anthony Iracane. The chef can’t seem to get his timing right, making the group grumpy, and rightfully so.

Fraser does his best to be nice to Anthony while also pushing him to hurry as the pressure for the chief stew mounts. It’s a good thing the charter guests like the food because that’s the only thing saving Anthony at this time.

Meanwhile, Bosun Jared Woodin isn’t fairing much better than Anthony. Jared gets confused trying to put away the swim platform and has to be corrected by Ben. Oh yes, these two are going to be at odds very soon.

Later Jared has to explain how Captain Kerry wants anchor watch done to deckhand Kyle Stillie. The bosun laughs at himself as he makes a few mistakes during his explanation. All signs point to Kyle messing up, thanks to the communication from Jared.

Below Deck stews Barbie Pascual and Cat Baugh clash in new teaser

Aside from the guests not getting their food on time, Fraser has a problem brewing with his stews, Cat Baugh and Barbie Pascual. They already butted heads before the first charter started.

The two stews are at it again on night one of the first charter, with Barbie getting annoyed that Cat is in her area as she tries to clean the bar. Cat, for her part, gets frustrated with Barbie in her confessional.

Barbie isn’t Cat’s only problem, either. Fraser has to lecture her on service when she tries to clear the guest’s dinner table one dish at a time.

If all of that isn’t enough drama in literally the first few minutes of the next Below Deck. Two of the charter guests get naked and go at it in the hot tub, even asking Barbie to leave them alone for a while.

So far, Below Deck Season 11 has brought the craziness and drama, and the season just started.

What were your thoughts on the Below Deck Season 1l premiere?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Bravo.