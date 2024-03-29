Below Deck spoilers: Fraser tattles, Sunny’s alter ego, Kyle and Chef Anthony share heartwarming stories

Below Deck has entered the back half of Season 11, which means a tired crew and oh so much more drama.

Thanks to a new sneak peek from Bravo, Below Deck fans get a glimpse into the direction the show’s headed.

This week ended with Sunny Marquis’ jealous side coming out in full force after Ben Willoughby got flirty with Xandi Olivier – or so Sunny thought.

The aftermath is front and center in a preview – including Sunny realizing she overreacted and blaming it on her alter ego, Sabrina.

“After a couple of drinks, an alter ego of me comes out. Her name’s Sabrina; and she’s a jealous b**ch,” Sunny shares via her confessional.

Sunny apologizes to Xandi in a very awkward manner, which leads Xandi to call Sabrina out on her behavior.

Chef Anthony Iracane and Kyle Stillie open up

Later, we learn more about Kyle Stillie and his life in Scotland. Kyle opens up to Sunny about his father abandoning him and his mother.

The deckhand shares he was lucky his mother met his stepfather when Kyle was five. When Kyle was a teenager, his bio dad made contact via Facebook, but Kyle shut it down.

Kyle expresses his love for his stepfather, who Kyle views as his one and only dad. It was so sweet with Kyle getting emotional in his confessional as he spoke about his family life and his stepfather adopting him.

Chef Anthony Iracane has hit the mid-season slump that impacts many crew members. Instead of getting down, Anthony plans on using revenge as a motivator, as he’s done in the past.

Via his confessional, we learn that the chef has dyslexia and was bullied as a child because of it. The chef also feels his dyslexia is why he struggles to focus, making his job even harder.

There’s no question that Chef Anthony loves what he does, however, concerns are coming up with Captain Kerry Titheradge and Chief Stew Fraser Olender fans those flames.

Fraser Olender tattles on Chef Anthony Iracane

On the bridge, Captain Kerry briefs Fraser on the new stew situation, which is still in flux, leaving the interior crew a member down. Then, the captain wants Fraser’s insight on Chef Anthony.

Fraser doesn’t hold back on his thoughts about the mess and chaos happening in the galley. After suggesting that Captain Kerry check on Anthony more, the captain reveals he has to be careful with the chef.

In Captain Kerry’s confessional, he shares that he once pushed a chef too hard. It was not good for the chef or him. The last thing Captain Kerry wants is to push Anthony over the edge.

Only time will tell if Anthony makes it to the end of the season, but we can say the next group of charter guests might just do him in. The preference sheets are pages long for each guest, as we see in the preview video.

As Monsters and Critics reported, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin appears as a guest. It should surprise no one that she’s part of the group of guests with the crazy preference sheet.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.