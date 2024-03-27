Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas speaks out following the Baltimore bridge collapse as fans worry about his safety

Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas had fans worried this week after news of the bridge collapse in Baltimore.

Although it’s been a while since Below Deck fans saw Eddie on the hit yachting show, he remains one of the favorite yachties.

Eddie spent five seasons on the Bravo show, even helping launch the series on Season 1.

Below Deck viewers know that when he’s not on the show, Eddie works as a captain on tugboats.

When news of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse broke, a Reddit thread was created to find out if the collapse occurred in the same harbor where Eddie works.

Eddie has spoken out about the tragedy that occurred and hits so close to home for him.

Below Deck’s Eddie Lucas speaks out following the Baltimore bridge collapse

On Instagram today, Eddie shared a picture of the bridge with fog all around it. Eddie let his followers know that he was okay and that this was his off week.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with concern for my crews safety. I’m relieved to report that we all were off work and safe during this horrible accident. But my heart breaks for all the families that were affected by the collapse of the Key Bridge,” he wrote.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Eddie’s post to become flooded with love, support, and positivity.

“Glad yall are safe!!” said one comment, while another also expressed happiness that Eddie and crew were safe and how devastating it was for Baltimore.

Devastation and gladness were a common theme in the comments section of Eddie’s IG post.

“Sending love to Baltimore from Annapolis,” wrote another fan with a different one stating, “Dangerous business, be careful out there.”

The collapse in Baltimore also had some Below Deck fans wondering if Eddie would ever return to the hit chain show.

Will Eddie Lucas ever return to Below Deck?

There’s always a chance that Eddie Lucas will be a Below Deck franchise, but the odds are very slim for a couple of reasons.

In May 2022, Eddie revealed that he wasn’t asked back for Below Deck Season 10. Along with revealing his status on the show, Eddie blasted Bravo for the low pay the yachties make compared to other shows on the network.

Despite all that, Eddie admitted at the time he wouldn’t rule out a return to the yachting franchise. However, with Captain Lee Rosbach no longer at the Below Deck helm, Eddie definitely won’t be back.

It’s nothing against Captain Kerry Titheradge, but Eddie only returned to Below Deck for Seasons 8 and 9 to work with his pal Captain Lee again.

The two recently reconnected when Eddie was a guest on Captain Lee’s podcast where they reminisced on their Below Deck days.

We are happy that Eddie Lucas and his crew are fine amid the Baltimore bridge collapse. Our hearts go out to all impacted by this tragedy.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.