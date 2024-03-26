Kristen Doute, Jill Zarin, and Reza Aslan cast on The GOAT: Here’s everything we know

The GOAT has cast three Bravo stars in a quest to literally find the greatest reality television star of all time.

Yes, just like it sounds, The GOAT is a competition show where famous faces from reality television battle it out for the title and a cash prize.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, The Valley star Kristen Doute, and Reza Aslan from the Shahs of Sunset are all appearing on the new show.

Comedian Daniel Tosh brings together 14 reality TV stars to participate in the competition-type show.

It sounds similar to House of Villains, except these stars are fighting to be named the GOAT of the reality TV world or, at the very least, this reality competition series.

Let’s take a look at everything else we know about what Reza, Jill, and Kristen signed up for.

Today, a trailer for the new show was released, and we have to say it was quite entertaining. Daniel will be hilarious as a host, even making a joke at the expense of the show in the footage.

The first three episodes of the series are set to drop on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on Thursday, May 9, with new episodes dropping each Thursday until the finale on June 27.

According to the press release for The GOAT, 14 contestants will live at GOAT Manor and compete in 20 competitions. In the end, one person wins $200,000 and the GOAT title.

Other reality stars competing on The GOAT include The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile from The Bachelor, FBoy Island star CJ Franco, Survivor’s Wendell Holland, The Challenge star Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards from RuPaul’s Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield, Big Brother’s Da’Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso from The Circle, Holiday Baking Championship star Jason Smith Baking Championship and Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

What can Bravo fans expect from Jill Zarin, Kristen Doute, and Reza Aslan on The GOAT?

If the trailer is any indication all three Bravo stars will each bring a little something to the new series.

Kristen immediately starts coming for the other contestants, which is very reminiscent of her time on Vanderpump Rules. Those watching The Valley know it’s just Kristen’s MO to bring the drama.

Meanwhile, Jill breaks down crying but does come back in a competition. Side note: as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the RHONY alum will also be a charter guest on Below Deck soon, and she’s so demanding.

Reza, for his part, has a personal issue that has him yelling at other contestants, and it involves the bathroom. We are looking forward to seeing Reza on The GOAT, especially since his time on The Traitors was cut so short.

What are your thoughts on The GOAT? Will you be checking Jill, Reza, and Kristen out on it?

Season 1 of The GOAT premieres on Thursday, May 9 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee.