Below Deck Season 9 has hit the airwaves without the stud of the sea. Pic credit: Bravo

When will Captain Lee be on Below Deck Season 9? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking after the new season kicked off with Captain Sean Meagher at the helm.

Captain Lee Rosbach revealed after the Season 9 trailer dropped, a medical issue kept him away from filming for a little bit. Below Deck viewers missed the stud of the sea and didn’t hold back in sharing their feelings about Captain Sean filling in.

There’s good news for Below Deck fans. It turns out Captain Lee won’t be MIA from the current season for very long.

When will Captain Lee be on Below Deck Season 9?

More information on Captain Lee’s return has been revealed thanks to Bravo dropping the first seven minutes of Below Deck Season 9 Episode 2 via Bravo Insider. In the footage, Captain Lee calls Captain Sean to see how things are going on My Seanna and check in on the crew.

Captain Sean praises Eddie Lucas’ hard work after they set up the beach picnic together. Eddie, on the other hand, wasn’t feeling Captain Sean’s management style.

Captain Lee reveals he will be headed to the luxury yacht during the phone call later that day. Yes, Below Deck fans, Captain Lee’s absence is almost over. The stud of the sea returns in Season 9, Episode 2 of the hit yachting show.

Considering Captain Lee’s return is teased in the first few minutes of the show, that means viewers won’t have to wait until the end to see him. It also means no cliff-hanger ending either.

Another reason Below Deck fans can expect to see Captain Lee early on is because another preview video for the episode features a crew night out. Since the episode kicks off mid-charter, it’s easy to determine the stud of sea returns in the middle of the episode.

Captain Lee has been one busy man

Along with gearing up for his big Below Deck Season 9 debut, Captain Lee has been working hard to keep his late son Joshua’s legacy alive. The captain is building a rehab facility in Joshua’s name and taking on congress to fight for stricter drug laws.

Captain Lee has also been defending himself against accusations made by Season 7 alum Rhylee Gerber regarding him not tipping her for a charter.

The wait to see Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck Season 9 is almost over. Captain Lee will be on Episode 2, which airs on Monday, November 1 at 9/8c on Bravo. His return means that Captain Sean Meagher will be saying goodbye to the hit show and My Seanna crew.

Are you ready to have Captain Lee back?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.