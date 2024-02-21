When is The Traitors 2 season finale? A look at the schedule

The Traitors 2 is nearing its end on Peacock this winter.

The reality competition show is turning in impressive streaming numbers, leading to Peacock ordering The Traitors 3 already.

Rumors have already been floating around social media about people who could play the game next, with many possibilities for great casting.

Two Traitors have already been discovered this season. Dan Gheesling from Big Brother got Banished first, followed quickly by Parvati Shallow from Survivor.

Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the final Traitor standing, but she extended an offer to someone new at the end of Episode 7.

Episode 8 begins with Kate Chastain from Below Deck revealing whether she decided to become a Traitor or get Murdered by Phaedra.

When is The Traitors 2 season finale?

The Traitors 2 season finale debuts on Thursday, March 7, at 9/8c on Peacock.

New episodes of The Traitors 2 also debut on February 22 and 29.

Only three episodes are left for the Faithfuls to eliminate the Traitors and win that cash prize.

Bergie was Murdered, and Parvati was Banished in Episode 8, leaving 10 people in the castle.

Several key alliances hold power, but if Kate accepts the power and becomes a Traitor, it would strengthen Phaedra’s place in the game.

Two people from The Real World and The Challenge remain, as Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatelia carry the torch for MTV.

Two housewives also remain, with Sheree Whitfield and Phaedra trying to hang on.

Peter Weber from The Bachelor, Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire, Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset, and politician John Bercow are the final remaining players.

Does Peter regret not becoming a Traitor when he had the chance? Stay tuned to find out!

John is really the MVP. The way he classily and succinctly destroys people at the round table is my favorite thing. 😂 #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/EEgGuICw8u — NOT_TODAY! (@Blackgirlnyc44) February 16, 2024

Us hating anyone going against Phaedra while knowing whole time shes a traitor!!!! #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/6SfawkiJi4 — Ken (@KickitKid) February 16, 2024

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock. The Traitors USA Season 1 is also available for streaming.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.