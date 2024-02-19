Survivor 47 and Survivor 48 updates given by Jeff Probst

Survivor host Jeff Probst has answered some burning questions about upcoming seasons.

He has been doing many interviews as a new season arrives this winter, but Jeff is also discussing the future.

The reality competition show continues to do well in the ratings for CBS, so there’s no telling when it might air its final episode. But it won’t be ending anytime soon.

This is all positive news for fans who can’t get enough of watching castaways play the game.

Survivor 46 debuts on Wednesday, February 28. The new season was filmed in Fiji and has a $1 million prize on the line.

Here are the Survivor 46 bios for fans who haven’t seen the players yet. A big takeaway is that it is an entirely new group of 18 castaways.

What does the future hold for Survivor 47 and Survivor 48?

“I’m so happy with our casting team,” Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly.

“I can’t tell you how fun it is when I’m in a casting session and this new person pops onto my screen and I get to talk to them about their life. The team is finding such interesting people, and those people are now being on the show and that influences people to apply,” Jeff added.

His statement says a lot. Jeff has enjoyed the groups of players from recent seasons – leading to him feeling no need to do stunt casting of former players.

So what does that mean for upcoming Survivor seasons? It means Jeff isn’t looking to do a themed or even an All-Stars season. Yet.

Survivor 47 and Survivor 48 to feature new players

“It’s just a constant flow of fascinating people. Why would we want returning players? Not yet. Time is on our side. Let’s just keep going here. And that’s how I feel about seasons 47 and 48,” Jeff elaborated.

“We’re already meeting the people who are going to be playing months from now and we are jazzed about it. So until you said that, I don’t think I’d given it any thought. There was no thought about returning players in 46 or 47 or 48,” Jeff stated.

There you have it. Survivor 47 will have no returning players. Nor will Survivor 48.

More thoughts on the future of Survivor

With no returning players on Survivor 46, 47, or 48, this could lead to an exciting endeavor with Survivor 50.

Jeff and the other Survivor producers may want to set the stage to do something special to mark the 50th season. But he isn’t revealing those secrets just yet.

Some Survivor 46 castaways gave hot takes about the show. One new player even named an underrated winner they feel doesn’t get enough credit.

Previous seasons of Survivor are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 46 debuts on February 28 on CBS.