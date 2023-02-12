When is the Survivor 44 start date?

Survivor is ready to return to the Fijian islands, with a brand new season of the show arriving on CBS.

It’s been a bit of time since Mike Gabler was crowned the Survivor 43 winner on the fall finale.

Now, fans of the show are going to get to see 18 new people competing for that $1 million prize.

This is another 26-day season for the reality competition, but host Jeff Probst is really hyping it up.

Jeff says that this is one of the “toughest” seasons that castaways have had to deal with, which seems to set a pretty high bar for when the new episodes start airing.

And with some new twists in regard to how Immunity Idols from camp work, maybe he is also referring to the mental part of the game.

The season premiere for Survivor 44 is on Wednesday, March 1. This is a two-hour premiere, giving CBS viewers a lot to enjoy as the month gets started.

From there, it’s going to be quite a few consecutive weeks of brand-new episodes until everyone learns the name of the Sole Survivor from Season 44. That’s great news for any television viewers who have grown tired of repeat episodes this winter.

As most fans likely already know, the season was filmed in advance, so the castaways have returned home from Fiji with a pretty big secret.

Who won Survivor 44? Let’s all tune in on March 1 to find out.

Details about Survivor 44

The names of the players were already revealed, and here are the bios of the Survivor 44 cast members. There are a lot of very interesting people in the mix, including a salon owner from Puerto Rico.

Before the filming even began, the castaways predicted what they thought would transpire during their time in Fiji, leading to a lot of intriguing answers. It’s almost time to find out if any of the predictions turned out to be correct.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.