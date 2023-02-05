Who is Yam Yam from the Survivor 44 cast?

A new group of Survivor castaways will be featured this spring on CBS.

The full Survivor 44 cast list was released recently, with several very interesting people on it.

One of those people is Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, a 35-year-old beauty salon owner from Puerto Rico.

He says he is on the show to “represent” and will win that $1 million prize in his video shared below.

The energetic castaway also says that he has been prepared for the humidity in Fiji due to his residence in Puerto Rico.

One of his worries heading into the show was that he wouldn’t be able to stay under the radar. He also admits to talking too much, and his husband says he just doesn’t shut up.

Yam Yam on Survivor 44

Below is a fun introductory video for Yam Yam that was just shared by the show. It’s a good way to get to know the new Survivor castaway, and he certainly had a lot of energy before things got started.

Yam Yam also says he will keep his guard down so people can connect with him. That might help him stay aware of the gossip in Fiji, which he is used to from his time at the salon.

Meet Yam Yam, a salon owner who plans to keep his guard down so he can easily connect with his tribe mates!🤗✂️ #Survivor pic.twitter.com/vsSEFS1o8j — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 3, 2023

Survivor 44 in Fiji

The two-hour season premiere for Survivor 44 arrives on Wednesday, March 1. It was all filmed in Fiji this past summer, with the production taking place right after Survivor 43 ended.

18 new people are playing the game, and it was another season that was 26 days long. The 39-day seasons appear to be gone for good, but the producers have increased the difficulty level by providing less food to the participants.

Below is a good look at everyone who is part of the Survivor 44 cast, and they were undoubtedly all ready to smile before the action really got started. Likely, some of those smiles went away as soon as the first long night or first Tribal Council came along.

These 18 new castaways are ready to leave it all on the island! Head over to @survivorcbs for a deeper look and see you all for the #Survivor: 44 premiere March 1st on CBS! pic.twitter.com/L6S0a6Vk5A — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 31, 2023

Survivor 44 debuts on March 1 on CBS.