House of Villains: New rumored show to feature villains of reality TV, has people from Big Brother, Survivor

A new show called House of Villains is rumored to be coming soon from the E! Network.

These early-stage rumors state that the show began filming recently, and it could feature some recognizable people from across reality television.

Some of the people who have already been mentioned are Rachel Reilly from Big Brother, Jon Dalton (Jonny Fairplay) from Survivor, and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee from Love is Blind.

Rachel played on Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 13, winning the $500,000 prize during her second time on the show (BB13).

As for Jonny, he was a contestant on Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Micronesia. He finished in third place the first time around but was the first person eliminated during his return season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And that’s not all, as the rumors also link to Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiance, Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, and John “Johnny Bananas” Devenanzio from The Real World and The Challenge.

House of Villains rumors

A user on the Vevmo website started this thread regarding a show that they claim is currently being filmed by the E! Network.

The claim is that House of Villains was the working title and that filming began on February 7. Already, social media is buzzing about the possibilities.

The tweet shared below presents some pictures of most of the people linked to the show.

Some of the reality tv “villains” that are currently filming a show for the E! Network 🎬👀🦹‍♀️ (Source: https://t.co/ACQDyeCyld ) #TheChallenge #TheBachelor #LoveIsBlind #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/ELFtob63xV — The Challenge (@Challengeteamtv) February 10, 2023 And then there was also a very interesting post made by Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly that seems to indicate something is indeed going on here.

So what tea is Rachel sipping on here? It certainly seems like something that could be huge for reality television, if for no other reason than it could be a trainwreck that keeps the eyes of viewers glued to the screen.

As for people who the report claims were contacted but have not been confirmed, that list includes Heidi Montag from The Hills, Omarosa Manigault Newman from Celebrity Big Brother and The Apprentice, and Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom.

The rumors even claim that Anna Sorokin/Anna Delvey was in talks to be the host of the show.

More Big Brother and Survivor coming soon to CBS

For fans of reality competition shows looking to watch additional new content, CBS will be rolling out new seasons of Survivor and Big Brother very soon.

Recently, the Survivor 44 cast list was revealed, showcasing the 18 new people who played a season of the show in Fiji. These are all people who are brand new to the show.

Then, this summer, Big Brother 25 will debut on CBS. Already, Julie Chen Moonves is teasing fans about possible themes and twists.

There is also a new season of The Traitors coming soon at Peacock.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 and Survivor 44 debuts March 1 on CBS.