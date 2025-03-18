The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 finale and reunion show are on the horizon.

Both are happening sooner than RHOBH fans might think.

Season 14 has been an interesting one, to say the least, with an activated Dorit Kemsley and the addition of Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly.

However, we have to admit the season was a lot of more of the same, with repetitive topics discussed and the same fights happening.

In a few weeks, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit, Boz, Jennifer, and Kathy Hilton will officially wrap up RHOBH Season 14.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming finale and reunion show for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

When is the RHOBH Season 14 finale and reunion show?

On Tuesday, March 25, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 finale will air on Bravo. It will end with an explosive girls trip to St. Lucia that will further fracture the group.

The reunion show kicks off on Tuesday, April 1. In the past, the ladies of Beverly Hills have had a three-part reunion show, but we have to wonder if that will be the case this year.

After all, there wasn’t much that happened other than, as mentioned above, the same old fights for episodes on end. Considering it is RHOBH, Andy Cohen will likely make sure it’s a three-part reunion for ratings.

This means part two of the reunion will likely air on Tuesday April 8 and the final part on Tuesday April 15.

Once The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wraps up there will be a Real Housewives void on Bravo. The only franchise airing will be The Real Housewives of Atlanta will no other franchise slated to begin any time soon.

We do know that RHOSLC and RHOC are filming but they won’t be ready for air until the fall.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards weigh in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion

The rumor was buzzing after the reunion taped that Kyle walked out of the reunion.

According to Kyle that is fiction. During an Amazon Live, Kyle shut down that rumor quickly.

“I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that” she expressed. “I did not I did not. I read that and I was like, I’m so used to things being said about me.”

Ahead of the reunion, Dorit revealed to The Daily Dish that she intended to put it all out there. Dorit also knew she was going to be in the hotseat and was prepared to speak her truth.

We can expect a reunion trailer to drop within the next week so keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more RHOBH finale and reunion news.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.