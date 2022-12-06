When is 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returning?

Jasmine Pineda and Ximena Cuellar from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have not seen anything new from the hit 90 Day spinoff since Part 2 of the Tell All aired in early April 2022.

Before the 90 Days was the franchise’s second major network spinoff, now having five completed seasons with Season 1 airing in 2017.

The only other major spinoff that gets primetime airing on TLC and tends to introduce new cast members is The Other Way. The other two by-products of the flagship 90 Day Fiance series are Happily Ever After? and The Single Life.

In 2022, viewers have gotten to watch Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and are currently watching Season 7 of Happily Ever After? That does not include the other 90 Day spinoffs that air on TLC and on Discorvery+.

Before the 90 Days follows American hopefuls in love with foreign partners as they travel to meet their love interests for the first time in person.

With that said, when can Before the 90 Days fans expect a return of the entertaining show?

Can 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans expect the show back in 2023?

The 90 Day Fiance network usually sticks to a timeline for filming and debuting new seasons of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs.

If the schedule is stuck to, 90 Day fans can expect to see a fourth season of The Other Way before the sixth season of Before the 90 Days comes out.

This means that it is likely that Season 6 of Before the 90 Days is filming now, although there is no official confirmation for that.

Following Before the 90 Days, historically would be 90 Day Fiance followed by Happily Ever After?

While the core four shows of the franchise rotate, 90 Day fans can count on the most popular spinoffs airing concurrently with them.

Those include The Single Life, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, Darcey & Stacey, The Family Chantel, and After the 90 Days.

Other shows under the 90 Day umbrella that air on Discovery+ are Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, and Love Off the Grid.

Most notable 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members

Some of the most dramatic and fun to watch cast members have come out of Before the 90 Days. Some problematic and controversial cast members have also resulted from the show.

Darcey Silva was on Seasons 1-3 and went on to have her own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey.

Angela Deem was on Seasons 2 and 3 of Before the 90 Days before making her way around other spinoffs and landing in a seemingly tenured spot on Happily Ever After?

Geoffrey Paschel was on Season 4 and filmed the show just weeks after he kidnapped and assaulted his ex-fiance in a case that resulted in Geoffrey getting 18 hard years behind bars.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.